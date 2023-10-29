Israel strikes Iranian assets in Syrian Golan Heights

The targets were reportedly in the Quneitra region close to the disputed border.

Israel targeted Iranian terror assets overnight Saturday in Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights, according to Israeli media reports.

The IDF reportedly struck Syrian military and Iranian-linked targets in response to shelling towards Israeli territory earlier Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from the IDF.

The army did confirm that Israeli warplanes hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Saturday night in response to attacks by the Iranian terror proxy.

A military compound and observation posts were destroyed, according to the IDF, which provided video of the strikes.

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes caused damage to Aleppo Airport, according to Syrian media reports. Days earlier, Israeli strikes reportedly put the Damascus and Aleppo airports out of service.

On Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces hit Syrian military sites in response to rocket fire toward the southern Golan Heights. Israeli warplanes hit “military infrastructure and mortar launchers” after two rockets were launched at Israeli territory from Syria; both fell in open areas, according to the IDF.

Israeli soldiers guard the border between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights, April 17, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.

Israel has struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Jerusalem rarely acknowledges these incidents.

On Friday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that U.S. forces had struck two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated terror proxies.

The strikes came in response to a series of attacks this week by Iranian-sponsored groups against American personnel stationed in Iraq and Syria.

Austin stressed that Washington “does not seek conflict and has no intention nor desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iranian-backed attacks against U.S. forces are unacceptable and must stop.”

While Iran seeks to hide its hand and deny its role in these attacks, he said, “We will not let them. If attacks by Iran’s proxies against U.S. forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people.”

Calling the U.S. strikes “narrowly tailored” and defensive, Austin said that they were “intended solely to protect and defend U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria. They are separate and distinct from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, and do not constitute a shift in our approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict.”

Last week, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Iran is assisting Hamas by supplying it with intelligence, and is also boosting anti-Israel incitement worldwide.

Tehran also helped Hamas with training, weapons, funding and technological knowledge, said Hagari.

“Around the world, the proxies are working, from Yemen, Lebanon—instructions come from one place—Iran,” he added.