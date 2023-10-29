Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Fly the flag

David Debow

David Debow

October 29, 2023

2 min read

Friends and family are asking how to help. Here is what I told them:

Fly the flag because it is difficult, and we need to practice doing difficult things.

Fly the flag like a cowboy hat on a stick. Poke it up above the rocks and watch where the bullets are coming from.

Fly the flag like a stake in the ground. Like you are not moving. Like you have put yourself somewhere, beyond the middle ground. Tell people where you stand, like you have skin in the game.

Fly the flag like pride. Because it is time for Zionists to come out of the closet. Like it’s not healthy to hold your breath so long and hide from fear or shame of what people might say.

Fly the flag like bait, like a flute in the hands of a boy from Hamelin. Antisemites are rats. They hide in holes, in sewers and do their damage at night, in small groups, gnawing away until we all become untied. Before you can get rid of them, you have to smoke them out and then dance them off, to the sound of a flute, somewhere far away.

Berlin’s Brandenberg Gate

Fly the flag like a tattoo so when you forget why we did this, how we got here, and why we still need to fight, you have something to remind you. Like a contract that keeps you going to work even after it gets boring, or starts getting nasty but it is the job you signed up for and you are committed. Like a wedding ring, so when people start flirting with you, you can remind them, and yourself, you’re taken.

Fly a real flag. The kind that gets wet in the rain, fades with the sun and frays at the edges. The kind that gets captured and it hurts when it does. Fly it near your real windows, the kind that gets broken. Not a digital flag that can be replaced and copied and pasted and looks the same as everybody else. That comes cheap and leaves cheap. Fly a real flag. Because it is a difficult thing to do.

Share this article

Related articles

Return of the Jews

Bishop Jerry L. Bowers

Bishop Jerry L. Bowers

First time in history: Jews are not alone in their war on evil

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Tired souls, Jewish souls

YISRAEL MEDAD

YISRAEL MEDAD

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .