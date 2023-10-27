CAMERA reveals anti-Israel bias at ‘CNN,’ ‘The Guardian,’ ‘USA Today’

The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) has been analyzing how news channels and publications are covering the current war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, pointing out errors, and in some cases, pointed misinformation.

For instance, CNN chose to use Palestinian casualty data provided by a Hamas-linked entity, calling the source an “aid group.”

“Once again, CNN is uncritically airing Hamas claims,” wrote CAMERA senior analyst David Litman. “After CNN got the story of Al-Ahli Hospital so wrong, the network’s Oliver Darcy wrote a self-serving attempt to explain away the network’s error as a consequence of ‘fog of war.’ The ‘fog of war’ cannot explain this error, which could have been prevented with a few seconds of investigation into the aid agency’s claim.”

Writers for the London-based Guardian have accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide” due to its efforts to protect civilian lives in Gaza by advising them to move south before the Israel Defense Forces begins its ground assault on Hamas. CAMERA identified 11 articles and op-eds making such claims.

CAMERA UK co-editor Adam Levick wrote: “We also likely wouldn’t have thought that even The Guardian, when confronted with a modern-day pogrom where Jewish babies were murdered in their cribs, children tortured and killed in front of their parents, the young and old burned alive by antisemitic death squads, some of whom boasted of how many Jews they killed, and who then decapitated and mutilated corpses, would react by doubling down.”

CAMERA senior analyst Sean Durns critiqued a USA Today graphic of Israel’s history, explaining its falsehoods.

“USA Today completely ignores the 1930s, when Arabs were first offered the chance for a two-state solution and a separate Palestinian Arab state—and they declined it,” he wrote. “Similarly, USA Today entirely omits the fact that Arab states chose war over a Palestinian Arab state.”

Other media organizations that received scrutiny include the Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Sky News and NBC.