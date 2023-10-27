Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Gaza Rockets Hit Buildings in Tel Aviv and Ashdod

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you.

Deuteronomy

20:

1

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 27, 2023

< 1 minute

Two people were injured, one moderate and one light, in a direct hit on an apartment in Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon. Police warned that they have not been able to enter the building to verify whether any other people were inside. the rocket damaged both a top-floor apartment and an apartment below.

There were also reports of rockets falling in open fields near Ashdod.

At least eight rockets were intercepted.

Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack.

United Hatzalah volunteers provided initial treatment to three people who were injured following a direct rocket hit on an apartment building in Tel Aviv.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yonatan Uziyahu said: “The scene was one of significant destruction. Together with additional EMTs, we provided initial treatment to a young man in his 20s who was moderately injured and to two additional people who sustained injuries.

