Gaza Rockets Hit Buildings in Tel Aviv and Ashdod

Two people were injured, one moderate and one light, in a direct hit on an apartment in Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon. Police warned that they have not been able to enter the building to verify whether any other people were inside. the rocket damaged both a top-floor apartment and an apartment below.

Reports of a direct rocket impact in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/eoL397rpTC — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 27, 2023

There were also reports of rockets falling in open fields near Ashdod.

At least eight rockets were intercepted.

Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack.

Footage shows the moment of the rocket impact in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/BnyWYeDRgd — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 27, 2023

United Hatzalah volunteers provided initial treatment to three people who were injured following a direct rocket hit on an apartment building in Tel Aviv.

נפילה מהמטח האחרון בשטח פתוח בעיר במרכז@OrRavid pic.twitter.com/l0gk7TBhrZ — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) October 27, 2023

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yonatan Uziyahu said: “The scene was one of significant destruction. Together with additional EMTs, we provided initial treatment to a young man in his 20s who was moderately injured and to two additional people who sustained injuries.