REPORT: Tlaib has ‘extensive fundraising ties’ to Hamas

Cursed be he who accepts a bribe in the case of the murder of an innocent person.—And all the people shall say, Amen.

Deuteronomy

27:

25

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

October 27, 2023

< 1 minute

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) has “extensive fundraising ties to Hamas supporters” and in fact hired three activists with links to the terrorist organization to fundraise for her 2018 campaign, according to an investigation by the watchdog group Canary Mission.

The congresswoman, who has long been accused of antisemitism and who has come under fire for refusing to remove a social-media post blaming Israel for a Palestinian Islamic Jihad attack on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, hired one person who spent eight months in prison for “alleged connections to Hamas,” according to Canary Mission.

Tlaib also used a “pro-terror Facebook page, PAC-USA,” to raise funds for her 2018 campaign, and in 2015, co-founded “the Detroit-based, anti-American, anti-Israel and pro-terror hate group, Black4Palestine,” the watchdog added.

A co-founder of the latter used the group to work with members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. (Washington designated both PFLP and Hamas as terror groups in 1997.)

“This is truly wild. Appears to show a direct line from Hamas supporters to Tlaib’s financial channels,” wrote Adam Kredo, a senior Washington Free Beacon reporter.

