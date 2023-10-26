Israel365 to hold free webinar: Arm Yourself to Fight for Israel

Thank God, Israel has the IDF but we need more. There is a battle for truth being fought in streets around the world as people rally in support of Hamas murdering Jews. Israel is being assailed in the public arena. This is a battle of light against darkness, truth against lies.

This became blatantly clear when Hamas blamed Israel for bombing a Christian hospital, allegedly killing 500 Gazan civilians. Despite clear and irrefutable evidence that the rocket, fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad from inside Gaza and hit an adjacent parking lot, the blood libel continued, propagated by media and politicians.

These lies cost Israeli lives.

Do you love Israel but when confronted by Israel haters you feel like you don’t know how to answer them? Do you want to know more in order to be a powerful defender of Israel? Thank You can learn how.

On Thursday, October 26, at 1:00-2:30 pm (ET) Israel365 will be holding a live-streamed webinar teaching how to advocate for Israel. The webinar will be led by Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, the Executive Director of the Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding and Cooperation in Jerusalem, David Olesker , and Michele Bachmman

The webinar will cover:

The truth about Hamas

The Israeli operations in Gaza

The history of the conflict

And much more.

Sign up for the webinar online and learn how to defend Israel.