Hamas terrorist boasts to proud parents about massacring Jews

“Dad, I’m talking to you from a Jewish woman’s phone. I killed her and I killed her husband. I killed 10 with my own hands!” the terrorist cries.

While re-establishing control of communities devastated by Hamas’s invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, which led to a civilian massacre of more than 1,400 people, the Israel Defense Forces found a recording of one of the terrorists boasting to his parents about how many Jews he had killed.

Israel revealed the recording, which was discovered on the phone of a murdered Israeli woman, for the first time at the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

“Hi dad, I’m talking to you from Mefalsim [a kibbutz in southern Israel]. Open my WhatsApp now, and you’ll see all those killed. Look how many I killed with my own hands! Your son killed Jews,” the terrorist shouts enthusiastically.

“May God protect you,” his father says.

“Dad, I’m talking to you from a Jewish woman’s phone. I killed her, and I killed her husband. I killed 10 with my own hands!”

“God is great,” the father can be heard saying.

The son then asks to speak to his mother, saying, “Their blood is on their hands, put mom on.”

“Oh, my son, God bless you,” the father cries emotionally. The mother also expresses enthusiasm.

Then the terrorist’s brother comes on the phone and tells him to come back.

“What do you mean come back? There is no going back. It’s either death or victory. My mother gave birth to me for the religion, Alaa. What’s with you, Alaa? How will I return,” the terrorist answers.

He then repeatedly urges his family to open WhatsApp to see all the pictures of the dead he had sent them.