Over 800 civilian victims of Hamas massacre identified

A total of 1,400 people were killed in the Oct. 7 cross-border invasion launched from Gaza.

Israeli authorities said on Thursday that 808 civilian victims of Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel have been identified.

Police said this represents 84% of the civilians believed killed during the attacks.

Authorities have encountered difficulties in identifying scores of additional bodies that were burned or mutilated.

A total of 1,400 people were killed in the cross-border invasion, in which Hamas terrorists raped, tortured and butchered men, women and children in Israel’s southern communities.

Israeli soldiers remove bodies in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers and security forces were killed during battles spanning 48 hours to retake Gaza border towns from Hamas.

So far, 701 victims have been buried.

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it had contacted the families of 224 hostages taken by Hamas back to Gaza on Oct. 7.

As many as 500 terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad trained in Iran leading up to the attack, according to The Wall Street Journal.