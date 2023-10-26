Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF conducts targeted raid inside Gaza Strip

You shall give chase to your enemies, and they shall fall before you by the sword.

Leviticus

26:

7

(the israel bible)

October 26, 2023

< 1 minute

A ball of fire and smoke rises during Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.

Israeli ground forces hit Hamas targets in the northern Strip and “operated to prepare the battlefield” ahead of a wider ground invasion.

Israeli tanks rolled into the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday night in a pinpoint raid “as part of preparations for the next stages of combat,” according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Under the command of the Givati Brigade, Israeli forces struck terrorists along with terror infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts and “operated to prepare the battlefield,” afterwards returning to Israeli territory.

Israel’s Army Radio reported that the raid was more extensive than the other ground activities carried out in Gaza in the two weeks since the start of “Operation Swords of Iron.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a prime-time televised speech on Wednesday night that the IDF is preparing for a ground operation in Gaza, adding that the timing had been unanimously agreed on by the war cabinet and military establishment.

Netanyahu’s speech on Wednesday, Oct. 25

“We are working around the clock in order to execute the goals of our war until victory, and we do so without political considerations,” said Netanyahu.

“We have already killed thousands of terrorists and this is just the beginning,” he said. “All Hamas operatives must die, above ground, underground, inside Gaza and outside Gaza.”

Israel has reportedly acceded to an American request to hold off on its planned ground invasion of Gaza so that U.S. forces can position air defenses to protect troops in the region.

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported on Thursday that the Israeli Defense Ministry is set to extend the evacuation order of communities located along the Gaza and Lebanese borders until Dec. 31.

Some 200,000 Israelis are currently displaced internally due to the ongoing war with Hamas in the south and rising tensions along the northern border due to Hezbollah.

