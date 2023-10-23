Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Religious Affairs’ Controversial Document Revealed

In a recently unveiled document, the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs has provided guidelines and specific messaging for Friday sermons, some of which are drawing significant criticism and concern.

The document, exposed by the research departments of Regavim, a non-governmental organization, presents a series of statements and instructions. One of the key messages promotes the preservation of both public and personal property, asserting that it’s a “religious and moral national duty.” Furthermore, the text underscores the tenacity of the Palestinian people, emphasizing that regardless of the adversities faced, they won’t surrender “until the occupation is removed and the independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital.”

However, the element of the document that has raised the most eyebrows and concerns includes references to Sharia law, particularly a hadith that is viewed by many as anti-Semitic. The hadith in question speaks of a future scenario where Muslims and Jews are in conflict: “The Day of Judgement will not come until the Muslims fight the Jews and the Muslims kill them, until the Jew hides behind the stones and the trees, and the stones or the trees say, ‘O Muslim, O Servant of God, this is a Jew behind me, Come and kill him.'”

The document has been pointed to by critics as evidence of the Palestinian Authority’s stance. Following the horrific massacre on October 7th in southern Israeli communities, there has been a surge in content shared online, which some argue further associates the Palestinian Authority with acts of violence.

The association of the Palestinian Authority with other groups like Hamas and ISIS is a contentious topic. While the recent document and subsequent events have led some to draw parallels between these entities, the complex geopolitical landscape requires a nuanced understanding.

Attached to this article is the translated text of the Palestinian Authority’s document for those interested in a full review.