ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF shows Hamas rocket launchers at civilian sites

Let not my treacherous enemies rejoice over me, or those who hate me without reason wink their eyes.

Psalms

35:

19

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

October 23, 2023

< 1 minute

A Hamas rocket launcher placed next to a kindergarten in Gaza. Credit: IDF.

Visual documentation is publicized of launch sites next to a U.N. building, a mosque and a kindergarten.

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday provided visual evidence of Hamas stationing rocket launchers next to a U.N. building, a kindergarten and a mosque in the Gaza Strip.

The aerial photographs also show a rocket launch site placed next to schools.

“Since the beginning of the war, the terrorist organization Hamas has been firing rockets from the Gaza Strip while cynically exploiting an uninvolved population and civilian sites such as kindergartens, schools and mosques, and launching into the territory of the State of Israel with the clear intention of harming the country’s citizens,” the IDF said.

Illustration of launch points near sensitive structures in the Gaza Strip

Since the Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,400 Israelis, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have fired more than 7,000 rockets at Israeli territory, with 550 rockets misfiring and striking within Gaza.

An Islamic Jihad rocket misfired and hit in a parking lot next to the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on Oct. 17, which Hamas immediately blamed on Israel but which Israeli, American, European and Canadian intelligence concluded was an errant terrorist projectile. An AP visual analysis also confirmed this.

