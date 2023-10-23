Leading Italian Parliamentarian: Rome Wants to Return Temple Vessels to Israel

Recently at a large gathering in Jerusalem, a leading Italian parliamentarian said to the Minister of Tradition that Rome has possession of the Jewish Temple’s vessels and wants to return them to Israel.
Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Safed, is the son of Israel’s former Chief Rabbi Mordechai
Eliyahu and the father of its current Minister of Tradition, Amichai Eliyahu. He recently told a large
gathering in Jerusalem that a leading Italian parliamentarian, from Italy’s ruling party, contacted his
son, the Minister of Tradition. The Italian parliamentarian said that Rome has possession of the Jewish
Temple’s vessels and wants to return them to Israel.
According to Rabbi Eliyahu, the representative of Italy’s ruling party, a leading member of the national
parliament, recently requested a Zoom meeting with Israel’s Minister of Tradition. In the request for the
the meeting, he said it was very important to him – absolutely vital. When they eventually connected,
this is what he told Israel’s Minister of Tradition.
“Everyday from my office I see the Arch of Titus. Its hard to miss it. Its big and impressive. And
everyone can see what’s displayed on it – Jewish slaves carrying off the Jewish Temple’s implements
into exile. 2000 years ago we defeated you. We destroyed your Temple, massacred your people,
including crucifixions, and exiled the Jews throughout the world. And I suppose you deserved it.
Jewish tradition itself says this. 2000 years have passed and since then and you have undergone a deep
change. You have returned to the Land of Israel and, I suppose, you also deserve to return. Gd
promised that you would one day return and that time is now.”
“You have been blessed in a way we haven’t. In Italy we have one of the lowest birth rates in the world.
We unfortunately compete with Spain and Japan and for bottom of the list. People here don’t want to
get married. They just want to enjoy themselves. They don’t care about the next generation. There is a
values crisis and if we don’t solve it all the incredible traditions of Rome and Italy will be lost. In 20
years there will only be old people in Italy. Immigrants from Africa will overwhelm us and Rome and
all of Italy will be no more.” The Italian birthrate is about 1.2 children per woman whereas in Israel its
about 3.0.
“But Israel is a miracle. You have succeeded in educating your people. There is marriage, love, trust
and family values. The average number of children in Israel is double the average number of children
in Europe. This is not just Italy’s problem. Its the problem of all of Europe. Your nation has been
chosen by Gd to teach the world values.” The Israeli Minister could not believe his ears. But all this
was just a promo to the revelation that the Italian shared next.
“We have in Rome the implements of the Jewish Temple. The Golden Menorah and many other Temple
vessels and tools that we took from Jerusalem 2000 years ago. With these vessels you brought light into
the whole world. They are with us. By keeping them perhaps we’re preventing you from fulfilling your
destiny. If so, we will return them to you. If you want them – take them. It won’t be easy, but if this is
what will enable you to fulfill your Divine role, then please, they yours. They are laying in our cellars.
We aren’t doing anything with them.” This admission comes after over a hundred years of denial by the
Vatican that it possessed the Temple implements. In 2013, for example, the Archbishop Giuseppe
Lazzarotto of the Apolstolic Nunciature in Israel wrote in a reply to an Israeli inquiry that the Vatican
did not have the Temple vessels.
“I said to myself – is this for real? Apparently so.”
Since 2000 the Israeli birthrate has continuously risen. This is the exact opposite of every other
developed and developing nation. Everywhere in the world the birthrate is dropping and with us it is
rising. Its all the result of education, values, of Gd’s blessing. ‘Through you I will bless all the nations
of the world.’ ‘Fill the whole world with Your Glory.’ ‘And all of creation will say the Gd of Israel is
King!’