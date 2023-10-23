Leading Italian Parliamentarian: Rome Wants to Return Temple Vessels to Israel

Recently at a large gathering in Jerusalem, a leading Italian parliamentarian said to the Minister of Tradition that Rome has possession of the Jewish Temple’s vessels and wants to return them to Israel.

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Safed, is the son of Israel’s former Chief Rabbi Mordechai

Eliyahu and the father of its current Minister of Tradition, Amichai Eliyahu. He recently told a large

gathering in Jerusalem that a leading Italian parliamentarian, from Italy’s ruling party, contacted his

son, the Minister of Tradition. The Italian parliamentarian said that Rome has possession of the Jewish

Temple’s vessels and wants to return them to Israel.

According to Rabbi Eliyahu, the representative of Italy’s ruling party, a leading member of the national

parliament, recently requested a Zoom meeting with Israel’s Minister of Tradition. In the request for the

the meeting, he said it was very important to him – absolutely vital. When they eventually connected,

this is what he told Israel’s Minister of Tradition.

“Everyday from my office I see the Arch of Titus. Its hard to miss it. Its big and impressive. And

everyone can see what’s displayed on it – Jewish slaves carrying off the Jewish Temple’s implements

into exile. 2000 years ago we defeated you. We destroyed your Temple, massacred your people,

including crucifixions, and exiled the Jews throughout the world. And I suppose you deserved it.

Jewish tradition itself says this. 2000 years have passed and since then and you have undergone a deep

change. You have returned to the Land of Israel and, I suppose, you also deserve to return. Gd

promised that you would one day return and that time is now.”

In this part of Titus’ triumphal procession onIthe Arch of Titus in Rome, the treasures of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem are being displayed to the Roman people. Hence the Menorah.

“You have been blessed in a way we haven’t. In Italy we have one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

We unfortunately compete with Spain and Japan and for bottom of the list. People here don’t want to

get married. They just want to enjoy themselves. They don’t care about the next generation. There is a

values crisis and if we don’t solve it all the incredible traditions of Rome and Italy will be lost. In 20

years there will only be old people in Italy. Immigrants from Africa will overwhelm us and Rome and

all of Italy will be no more.” The Italian birthrate is about 1.2 children per woman whereas in Israel its

about 3.0.

“But Israel is a miracle. You have succeeded in educating your people. There is marriage, love, trust

and family values. The average number of children in Israel is double the average number of children

in Europe. This is not just Italy’s problem. Its the problem of all of Europe. Your nation has been

chosen by Gd to teach the world values.” The Israeli Minister could not believe his ears. But all this

was just a promo to the revelation that the Italian shared next.

This relief from the Arch of Titus in Rome shows the emperor Titus in his chariot (right), behind his troops in the triumphal parade, accompanied by a (now headless) nude youth representing the citizens of Rome.

“We have in Rome the implements of the Jewish Temple. The Golden Menorah and many other Temple

vessels and tools that we took from Jerusalem 2000 years ago. With these vessels you brought light into

the whole world. They are with us. By keeping them perhaps we’re preventing you from fulfilling your

destiny. If so, we will return them to you. If you want them – take them. It won’t be easy, but if this is

what will enable you to fulfill your Divine role, then please, they yours. They are laying in our cellars.

We aren’t doing anything with them.” This admission comes after over a hundred years of denial by the

Vatican that it possessed the Temple implements. In 2013, for example, the Archbishop Giuseppe

Lazzarotto of the Apolstolic Nunciature in Israel wrote in a reply to an Israeli inquiry that the Vatican

did not have the Temple vessels.

“I said to myself – is this for real? Apparently so.”

Since 2000 the Israeli birthrate has continuously risen. This is the exact opposite of every other

developed and developing nation. Everywhere in the world the birthrate is dropping and with us it is

rising. Its all the result of education, values, of Gd’s blessing. ‘Through you I will bless all the nations

of the world.’ ‘Fill the whole world with Your Glory.’ ‘And all of creation will say the Gd of Israel is

King!’