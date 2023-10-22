Fate of up to 200 Israelis remains unknown

On Thursday, the IDF recovered 90 bodies near the Gaza border.

Nearly two weeks after the devastating cross-border attack on Oct. 7 by the Hamas terrorist organization on southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces says that the fate of between 100 and 200 Israelis remains unknown.

The military has informed 203 families that their loved ones have been kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, the IDF also stressed that the situation is complex, and some might turn out to have been killed.

There are still 330 bodies of murdered Israelis that have yet to be identified.

Among the kidnapped are some 20 to 30 children and 10 to 20 senior citizens over the age of 60. In addition, hostages include citizens of eight or nine other countries.

According to IDF data, some of the hostages are alive, some are injured, and others were taken dead. Most are being held by Hamas, and others by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, efforts continue to recover the bodies of murdered Israelis along the Gaza periphery.

On Thursday, the IDF recovered 90 bodies near the border; most were eliminated Hamas terrorists, though some were Israeli citizens.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.