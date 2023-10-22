Prophesies in the Bible About Hamas

Hamas is commonly translated in English as “violence”, and in Hebrew it means: violence, wrong, cruelty, and injustice. Not surprisngly, it has its origins in the Bible.

On Saturday morning, Oct 7, on Simchat Torah, the last great day of Sukkot, about 1,500 Hamas terrorists penetrated Israel’s border and perpetrated the largest mass slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. The terror organization’s assault on Gaza border communities sent 5000 rockets into Israel and left 1,400 men, women, and children dead, 4200 wounded, and 200 kidnapped and dragged across the border into Gaza. Whole families were slaughtered, babies and toddlers, the elderly, and holocaust survivors were taken into Gaza. IDF soldiers were beheaded. It was a bloody and brutal slaughter against innocent civilians.

Who is Hamas?

The video below is EXCELLENT and answers that question:

Did you Know that Hamas is Found in the Bible?

It is commonly translated in English as “violence”, and in Hebrew, it is: Hamas and it means: violence, wrong, cruelty, and injustice.

Allow me to walk you through some scriptures where violence/Hamas is found.

The very first occurrence of violence/Hamas is found in Genesis 6:11. This gives us a keen insight into what it was like during the days of Noah…

Gen 6:11 The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence (Hamas).

Gen 6:13: And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence (Hamas) through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.

This next verse gives us hope: that the God of Israel is our rock and our shield and that He can save us from Hamas (violence):

2 Sam 22: 3 The God of my rock; in him will I trust: he is my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my high tower, and my refuge, my savior; You save me from violence (Hamas).

This next verse shows us that the God of Israel hates the one who loves violence:

Psalm 11:5: The LORD tests the righteous, but the wicked and the one who loves violence (Hamas) His soul hates.

Firefighters tackle burning cars set aflame by a Gazan rocket in Beersheva, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Dudu Greenspan/Flash90.

The LORD sees all the blood that was spilled on October 7, and it is precious in His sight:

Psalm 72:14: He shall redeem their soul from deceit and violence (Hamas): and precious shall their blood be in his sight.

A Bright Ray of Hope…

The next verse is a bright ray of hope that there will come a day when there will be no more violence (Hamas) in the land:

Isaiah 60:18: Violence (Hamas) shall no more be heard in thy land, wasting nor destruction within thy borders; but you shalt call your walls Salvation, and your gates Praise.

What is the Ultimate Fate of Hamas?

This next verse reveals to us the ultimate fate of those who are violent (Hamas), and who hold a rod of wickedness in their hand:

Ezekiel 7:11 Violence (Hamas) is risen up into a rod of wickedness: none of them shall remain, nor of their multitude, nor of any of theirs: neither shall there be wailing for them.

Joel 3:19: Egypt shall be a desolation, and Edom shall be a desolate wilderness, for the violence (Hamas) against the children of Judah, because they have shed innocent blood in their land.

This entire family was wiped out by Hamas. From Amir Tsarfati, Telegram.

Obadiah 1:9-10: Then your mighty men, O Teman, shall be dismayed, To the end that everyone from the mountains of Esau

May be cut off by slaughter.

“For violence (Hamas) against your brother Jacob,

Shame shall cover you,

And you shall be cut off forever.

What is the Spirit Behind the Hamas Terrorists?

Many, on both the Christian and Jewish side of the aisle believe we are dealing with the spirit of Amalek. Who was Amalek, how did Amalek operate, and what will be the final fate of Amalek? Deuteronomy 25:17-19 gives us some answers.

Deut 25:17-19: “Remember what Amalek did to you on the way as you were coming out of Egypt, “how he met you on the way and attacked your rear ranks, all the stragglers at your rear when you were tired and weary; and he did not fear God. Therefore it shall be, when the LORD your God has given you rest from your enemies all around, in the land which the LORD your God is giving you to possess as an inheritance, that you will blot out the remembrance of Amalek from under heaven. You shall not forget.

Amalek goes after the weakest, and the most vulnerable. That is exactly what Hamas did on Saturday morning Oct 7. They went after grandmothers, toddlers, and teenagers. They raped women, and carried away captive 200 plus hostages. They murdered entire families and burned people alive. Israel is looking straight into the face of evil right now.

The destruction caused by Hamas terrorist on Oct. 7 when they infiltrated Kibbutz Be’eri, near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, and slaughtered civilians, Oct. 17, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90..

A war against Israel is equivalent to a war against the God of Israel!

Israel’s army IS God’s army! Israel must act to put down this evil!

The rise of anti-semitism and deep-seated hatred towards the Jews is spreading like cancer throughout the globe. Thousands of protesters were out in Sydney Australia screaming “Gas the Jews, Gas the Jews.”

Right now, you and I have a decision to make. We cannot afford to be silent. Where do you stand in this war?

“For if you remain completely silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” Esther 4:14

What Can You Do?

You and I, we are a part of the LORD’s Army! We are all combatants in this war. The war is fought in the media, in the minds and hearts of the people and in our pocketbooks.

