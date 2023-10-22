Rabbi Tuly Weisz calls for faith leaders to sign petition: “Biden, Stand strong”

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the head of Israel365, has put out a call for all Israel-loving faith leaders to sign a petition to garner support in the US government for Israel in its time of need.

“It is imperative that we keep the pressure on the Biden administration to stand strong with Israel and give them the time to protect their people – our people,” Rabbi Weisz said.

“This past week, President Biden arrived in Israel, and Israel365 along with our friends at the National Faith Advisory Board took out a full page ad in the Jerusalem Post with a strongly worded letter signed by over 50 Jewish and Christian faith leaders,” the call-to-action read. “Now, we are organizing an online petition to reach 100,000 people which we will present to President Biden, and we need your help. Add your name to our urgent letter to President Biden.”

Put out in cooperation with the National Faith Advisory Board (NFAB), the letter reads as follows:

Dear President Biden,

American and Israeli Jewish and Christian faith leaders thank you for visiting Israel in her darkest hour. You have shown solidarity with the Jewish People and we are grateful for your kind-hearted words.

Mr. President, we need you to take stronger action on behalf of Israel.

After Hamas’ massacre of over 1,400 innocent men, women and children, its evil is beyond dispute. Please call for the immediate and unconditional release of all of the 199 hostages and do not pressure Israel into a premature ceasefire. Israel must do all that is necessary to eliminate Hamas. It is not sufficient for Israel to degrade or even defeat this brutal terrorist regime, which oppresses its own people. Israel must completely destroy every Hamas terrorist, so that this evil is erased from human history. If America pressures Israel into a ceasefire, Israel’s enemies will be emboldened and Israel imperiled, long into the future.

As we read in this week’s Torah portion, “And God said to Noah, the end of all flesh has come before Me, for the earth has become full of HAMAS (violence), and behold I am about to destroy them from the earth.” (Genesis 6:13)

Hamas’ atrocities against Israel, America’s greatest ally, were also an undisguised attack on America.

We trust Israel to do everything possible to minimize civilian casualties. At the same time, Israel must do everything necessary to completely uproot and destroy Hamas. Israel cannot allow Hamas to survive and commit these atrocities again. If Hamas is not eliminated, Israel will be.

As Israel’s greatest ally, America must demonstrate UNLIMITED and UNQUALIFIED support for Israel in its righteous battle against Hamas.

Sincerely

Faith leaders can sign at the NFAB website.

Israel365 is proud to collaborate on this letter with the National Faith Advisory Board in standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with Israel and deeply appreciates the staunch leadership of NFAB President Paula White. We are deeply grateful to the Pastors, Reverends, Bishops and Rabbis who signed the letter in recognition of our shared values and love for Israel:

Prominent leaders have already signed the letter

