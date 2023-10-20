Hayovel Launches Operation Ittai: Defending Israel’s Heartland 

Operation Ittai is being organized by Christian and Jewish organizations all over the world who believe in equipping and defending the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria.

1,400 Israeli citizens were brutally murdered by Hamas, and more than 100 are currently captive in Gaza. Hezbollah is threatening Israel’s northern border with more than 100,000 missiles which are far more advanced than the rockets Hamas has been firing at Israel.

Hamas, Fatah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Iranian agents, and other terrorist groups are currently operating in Judea & Samaria (West Bank), which has now been left vulnerable due to most of Israel’s military being called to the northern and southern fronts. Palestinians in the West Bank are currently rallying in support of Hamas.

500,000 Israeli Jews live in Judea and Samaria, 25% of whom are children under the age of 14. These families are at great risk due to being surrounded by 2 million Arabs, most of whom are hostile to Israel. They are ill-equipped and inadequately defended due to Israel’s security forces being stretched thin.

HaYovel has been strategically placed to provide a massive airlift of supplies and equipment in the coming days. We will be bringing protective vests, thermal drones, night vision goggles, binoculars, flashlights, security cameras, gates for small farms and communities, food and shelter for those in need, and much more to the people and places in Judea and Samaria.

Now is the time for those from the nations to rise up with one voice to equip & defend Israel’s Biblical Heartland, making sure that a Palestinian state just like Hamas-controlled Gaza will never be created inside Israel’s strategic mountain range.

In 2 Samuel chapter 15, we read that David and all of Israel were attacked by Absalom. Ittai was a man from Gath (modern-day Gaza) who had arrived in Israel only the day before!

David told Ittai:

“Why should you come along with us? Go back and stay with King Absalom. You are a foreigner, an exile from your homeland. You came only yesterday. And today shall I make you wander about with us, when I do not know where I am going? Go back, and take your people with you. May the Lord show you kindness and faithfulness.”

Instead of fleeing from Israel and saving himself, Ittai responded to King David:

“As surely as the Lord lives, and as my lord the king lives, wherever my lord the king may be, whether it means life or death, there will your servant be.”

Ironically, Ittai was from the same town where Goliath came from! Goliath was a man from the nations who chose to attack Israel. Ittai was also from the nations, but he chose to stay with King David and stand with Israel in their time of need.

Israel is now facing their worst crisis since their founding in 1948.

More information can be found at Operation Ittai’s website.

HaYovel is an American, 501c3 humanitarian organization who is committed to unconditionally loving, blessing, and serving the Jewish people through Israel advocacy and agricultural volunteering in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria. More information about the organization can be found at www.ServeIsrael.com.