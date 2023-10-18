Christian, Jewish leaders publish letter to President Biden on page 2 of The Jerusalem Post Wednesday

WASHINGTON — A coalition of over 50 influential American and Israeli Jewish and Christian leaders will publish a full-page letter Wednesday on page 2 of the Jerusalem Post, coinciding with President Biden’s arrival in Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas.

“We need you to take stronger action on behalf of Israel,” faith leaders told President Biden in the letter, while also expressing gratitude for the president’s clear-eyed support for the State of Israel. The diverse group of religious leaders called for the total eradication of Hamas, strongly urging the president not to “pressure Israel into a premature ceasefire.”

All 199 hostages — from over 30 countries — must be immediately and unconditionally released, the group said, adding that Hamas’ violent attack on Israel was “also an undisguised attack on America.”

“As Israel’s greatest ally, America must demonstrate UNLIMITED and UNQUALIFIED support for Israel in its righteous battle against Hamas,” the letter concludes.

Among the signers of the letter is former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who offers the following comment reflecting on the initiative:

“Jews and Christians worldwide are praying every day for the Jewish People and the State of Israel. What happened on October 7 can never happen again. We are united in demanding that the United States afford Israel the time, the space, and the resources to eradicate Hamas and end the atrocities which it commits against Jews and Palestinians alike.”