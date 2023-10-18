Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Christian, Jewish leaders publish letter to President Biden on page 2 of The Jerusalem Post Wednesday

"... Do not profit by the blood of your fellow"

Leviticus

19:

16

(the israel bible)

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

October 18, 2023

< 1 min read

WASHINGTON — A coalition of over 50 influential American and Israeli Jewish and Christian leaders will publish a full-page letter Wednesday on page 2 of the Jerusalem Post, coinciding with President Biden’s arrival in Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas.

“We need you to take stronger action on behalf of Israel,” faith leaders told President Biden in the letter, while also expressing gratitude for the president’s clear-eyed support for the State of Israel. The diverse group of religious leaders called for the total eradication of Hamas, strongly urging the president not to “pressure Israel into a premature ceasefire.”

All 199 hostages — from over 30 countries — must be immediately and unconditionally released, the group said, adding that Hamas’ violent attack on Israel was “also an undisguised attack on America.”

“As Israel’s greatest ally, America must demonstrate UNLIMITED and UNQUALIFIED support for Israel in its righteous battle against Hamas,” the letter concludes.

Among the signers of the letter is former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who offers the following comment reflecting on the initiative:

“Jews and Christians worldwide are praying every day for the Jewish People and the State of Israel. What happened on October 7 can never happen again. We are united in demanding that the United States afford Israel the time, the space, and the resources to eradicate Hamas and end the atrocities which it commits against Jews and Palestinians alike.”

Share this article

Related articles

Israeli Arab Volunteers: Unity in Times of Crisis

Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

The Spiritual Iron Dome: The Shmira Project

Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

‘Help us,’ 10-year-old girl texts mom after terrorists kill her father

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .