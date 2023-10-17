Number of Americans killed by Hamas rises

Hamas killed at least 29 American citizens in last weekend’s surprise attack from Gaza, while 15 others remain unaccounted for, the U.S. State Department said Saturday. More than a dozen additional U.S. citizens remain unaccounted for.

Scores of additional foreign nationals from several other countries are also are among the slain.

At least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, and more than 3,500 wounded, in the deadliest assault on the Jewish state in 50 years.

Thai victims

Hamas killed at least 12 Thais during its terrorist offensive, Thailand’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

There are about 25,000 Thai workers in Israel, most of whom work as farmhands, including 5,000 who are employed near the border with the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry of Thailand said Sunday that Hamas had also abducted 11 of its citizens.

A picture distributed on the Telegram messaging app shows at least five men sitting in the dirt with their hands behind their backs, including a 26-year-old Thai worker identified by his parents in what appeared to be a bunker, as masked gunmen train rifles on them.

Nepalese victims

Ten citizens of Nepal were among those killed in the Hamas assault, the Himalayan republic’s embassy in Tel Aviv said in a statement.

“Ten Nepalis have tragically died, due to an attack by the Palestinian Hamas group, in a place called Kibbutz Alumim,” the statement read, adding that four others were being treated in the hospital and one was missing.

The Nepalis were among a group of students studying in a year-long program at the Sedot Negev Agriculture Training Center in Netivot, a city eight miles from the Gaza Strip.

French victims

France’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that at least 19 French citizens have been killed by the Hamas attacks in Israel.

The ministry said that another 13 French citizens are missing and that some of them have “very likely” been kidnapped. The ministry has previously said that a 12-year-old appears to be among those taken captive.

Hamas terrorists with infant (Screen capture)

Canadian victims

Canada has said that at least five of its citizens have been killed in the attacks.

Argentine victims

Hamas terrorists killed seven Argentinians this weekend, and 15 more are still unaccounted for, Argentina’s Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said.

Filipino victims

Hamas killed three Filipino workers during the assault, the Philippine government confirmed Friday. Three additional Filipinos are missing, including a man seen held in Gaza by a Palestinian terrorist in a video circulating on social media.

British victims

A British man who was serving in the Israeli army was killed by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, and a second Briton who was visiting the country is also feared dead.

Cpl. Nathanel Young, 20, from London, was a soldier in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.

More than 10 Britons are also feared dead or kidnapped after the attack on Israel.

German victim

A woman whose semi-nude corpse was put on display in the back of a Hamas pick-up truck as terrorists sat on her and jeered was identified as a 30-year-old German tattoo artist.

Shani Louk, who is a dual national, was at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering music festival near Kibbutz Re’im when she was seized by terrorists who murdered more than 260 attendees there.

Shani Louk, the dual Israeli- German national, is believed to still be alive after she was last seen alive at the music festival

Spanish victims

Two Spaniards have been “affected” by the Hamas assault on Israel, Spain’s acting Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said on Monday.

Albares did not elaborate on the status of the Spaniards.

“We have information about two Spaniards who have been affected and we are in constant contact with their families. For security reasons and out of respect for their families, I will not give any more details,” he told state broadcaster TVE.

Ukrainian victims

The Ukrainian embassy announced the death of two of its citizens, who were also killed by Hamas.