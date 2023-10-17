Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

CAM Urges Law Enforcement Agencies Worldwide to Elevate Alert for Antisemitic Violence Targeting Jews

Do not be far from me, for trouble is near, and there is none to help.

Psalms

22:

12

(the israel bible)

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

October 17, 2023

< 1 min read

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa issued the following statement:

As Israel responds to defend itself following Saturday’s horrific coordinated assault by Palestinian terrorist groups based in the Gaza Strip, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) urges law enforcement authorities at the national and local levels worldwide to elevate levels of alert for acts of antisemitism against Jewish communities.

Sadly, past periods of violence in Israel and Gaza have seen surges of incidents in which Jews across the globe, from Los Angeles to Paris, have been targeted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad supporters incited by news from the Middle East. We fear repeat scenarios of potentially an even greater scope and intensity, given the unprecedented barbarity of Saturday’s massacre in southern Israel. Already Jewish residents in Berlin woke up to find Jewish stars painted on buildings they live in. 

CAM calls on law enforcement authorities to take proactive action to safeguard Jews from violence and harassment perpetrated by assailants driven by the same antisemitic hatred that motivated the terrorists behind Saturday’s attacks.”

Share this article

Related articles

BBC guest compares Hamas slaughter of Jews to Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

JNS

JNS

Canadian Broadcasting issues memo: Don’t refer to Hamas as ‘terrorists’

JNS

JNS

Canada apologizes for lauding another soldier who fought in Nazi unit

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .