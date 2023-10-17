CAM Urges Law Enforcement Agencies Worldwide to Elevate Alert for Antisemitic Violence Targeting Jews

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa issued the following statement:

As Israel responds to defend itself following Saturday’s horrific coordinated assault by Palestinian terrorist groups based in the Gaza Strip, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) urges law enforcement authorities at the national and local levels worldwide to elevate levels of alert for acts of antisemitism against Jewish communities.

Sadly, past periods of violence in Israel and Gaza have seen surges of incidents in which Jews across the globe, from Los Angeles to Paris, have been targeted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad supporters incited by news from the Middle East. We fear repeat scenarios of potentially an even greater scope and intensity, given the unprecedented barbarity of Saturday’s massacre in southern Israel. Already Jewish residents in Berlin woke up to find Jewish stars painted on buildings they live in.

CAM calls on law enforcement authorities to take proactive action to safeguard Jews from violence and harassment perpetrated by assailants driven by the same antisemitic hatred that motivated the terrorists behind Saturday’s attacks.”