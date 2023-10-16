Iran threatens Israel and the US

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland in Beirut on Saturday. Amir-Abdollahian stressed that Iran has its red lines. He said that if the Israeli military operation continues — and especially if Israel follows through on its promise of a ground offensive in Gaza — Iran will have to respond, according to a report in Axios. Wennesland called Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and other officials and conveyed Iran’s message.

After meeting with the UN envoy, Amir-Abdollahian met with Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh. After these meetings, Iran’s mission to the UN warned Israel in a tweet.

“If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences—the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end.”

Amirabdollahian said he met Friday with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“I know about the scenarios that Hezbollah has put in place,” Amirabdollahian said. “Any step the resistance (Hezbollah) will take will cause a huge earthquake in the Zionist entity.”

Amirabdollahian added: “I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it’s too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it might be too late in a few hours.”

In talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian issued another veiled threat to Israel.

“No one can guarantee control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts,” he said, according to an Iranian foreign ministry statement. “Those who are interested in preventing the scope of war and crisis from expanding need to prevent the current barbaric attacks… against citizens and civilians in Gaza.”

“If the Zionist entity [Israel] decides to enter Gaza, the resistance leaders will turn it into a graveyard of the occupation soldiers,” he told Al Jazeera.

Also on Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted a threat to Israel while calling for all Islamic nations to have a duty to come to the aid of the Palestinians. “With God’s grace, this movement that has started in #Palestine will advance and result in a complete victory for the Palestinians,” Khameini tweeted.

Iran also threatened the United States. Iranian state media quoted Amir-Abdollahian as saying, “”We have conveyed our message to the Zionist regime through its allies that if they do not cease their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain an observer. If the scope of the war expands, significant damages will also be inflicted upon America.“