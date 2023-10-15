Special prayer service for the hostages held at Shabbat’s end

On Saturday night, a special prayer service was held for the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. The event included a Havdalah ritual performed by Rabbi Tuly Weisz with his family at home in Bet Shemesh.
Havdalah is a ceremony that marks the end of Shabbat and ushers in the new week. The ritual involves lighting a special candle with several wicks, blessing a cup of wine, and smelling sweet spices. Shabbat ends on Saturday night after the appearance of three stars in the sky.
Special guests included:
Rabbi Tuly Weisz: Head of Israel365
Donna Jollay: Christian relations director of Israel365
Rabbi Pesach Wolicki:Ohr Torah Stone’s Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding & Cooperation. Executive Director.
Pastor Mario Bramnick: President of the Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition (HILC)
Michele Bachman: former congressman and Dean of Regent University’s Robertson School of Governmen
Pastor Terri Copeland Pearsons: Chief Executive Officer of Kenneth Copeland Ministries and President of Kenneth Copeland Bible College
Rev. Peter Fast: National Director of Bridges for Peace Canada