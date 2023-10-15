Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Christian lawmakers offer open-ended support for Israel

Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.

Psalms

122:

6

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

October 15, 2023

< 1 min read

The heads of more than 30 pro-Israel parliamentary caucuses around the world have declared their staunch, open-ended support for Israel’s military offense against Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the surprise attacks last weekend.

The move by the Israel Allies Foundation’s global network comes as international attention is shifting away from the terrorist assault to the humanitarian situation in the coastal territory.

“The people of Israel have endured relentless acts of terror and aggression by Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization that consistently undermines peace and stability in the region,” the caucus heads’ statement read. “Israel has demonstrated remarkable restraint and resilience in the face of continuous attacks on its sovereignty and innocent civilian lives.

“The safety and well-being of any nation’s citizens are paramount, and Israel, like any other sovereign state, has the right and duty to take appropriate measures to ensure the security of its people for as long as they deem necessary,” it continued.

The letter was signed by lawmakers from countries including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and the U.K.

The support follows a similar letter released earlier by the heads of the U.S. Congressional Israel Allies Caucus.

Founded a decade and a half ago, the Israel Allies Foundation has emerged as a faith-based powerhouse with its global network of more than 50 caucuses around the world that mobilize political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values. 

“In the days and weeks to come, faith-based diplomacy will become a diplomatic Iron Dome for the State of Israel,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation.

