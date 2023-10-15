Israel Allies Caucuses Worldwide Release Statement of Support for Israel

Chairmen of Israel Allies Caucuses in over 30 countries worldwide spoke out in one voice today, declaring their staunch support for Israel’s ongoing “Swords of Iron” operation.

“The people of Israel have endured relentless acts of terror and aggression by Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization that consistently undermines peace and stability in the region. Israel has demonstrated remarkable restraint and resilience in the face of continuous attacks on its sovereignty and innocent civilian lives. The operation, ‘Swords of Iron,’ represents a necessary response to protect the lives and dignity of Israeli citizens,” the statement read.

Urging the international community to stand in solidarity with Israel for as long as it takes, the chairmen spoke resolutely regarding “Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens from acts of terror and aggression,” and stressed the importance of granting Israel all the time it needs to do so.

“The safety and well-being of any nation’s citizens are paramount, and Israel, like any other sovereign state, has the right and duty to take appropriate measures to ensure the security of its people for as long as they deem necessary.”

Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide operate under the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), an umbrella organization that coordinates the work of 53 international pro-Israel caucuses in order to mobilize political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values.

Other causes have already issued strong statements of support including the bi-partisan Congressional Israel Allies caucus. “The Israel Allies Foundation in coordination with our 53 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world have opened up a massive diplomatic front in defense of Israel. In the days and weeks to come, faith-based diplomacy will become a diplomatic iron dome for the State of Israel.” Said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation

About the Israel Allies Foundation

Founded in 2007, the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) works to educate and empower pro-Israel, faith-based legislators worldwide who share a belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace within secure borders. Today the IAF coordinates the work of 53 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world. This network includes the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, and the European Union Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus.