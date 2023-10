Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz spoke with Chris Beers, correspondent for NTD News, about the dire situation in Israel in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack that killed over 1,300 Israelis.

Israel could be facing a multi-front war. It has taken fire from both Hezbollah in Lebanon and a Palestinian faction in Syria. Both countries border Israel to the North. While the assaults were minor compared to the attack from Hamas in the South, they have caused alarm.