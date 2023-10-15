Hungarian Christians stand strong with Israel

Over five thousand Hungarians participated in a rally expressing unity with Israel. Yacov Hadas-Handelsman, Israeli Ambassador to Hungary, and Sándor Németh, lead pastor of Faith Church Hungary, a longtime supporter of the Jewish state, gave inspiring speeches.

In his speech (20:20 in the YouTube video),Hadas-Handelsman thanked the Hungarians for supporting Israel in its time of need, adding that the level of support he was witnessing was unprecedented. Hadas-Handelsman thanked the Hungarians for supporting Israel in its time on need.

He emphasized that the power behind the attack came from Iran.

Pastor Németh then addressed the crowd-, stating that the memorial site was not chosen by chance. The rally was held at the Shoes on the Danube Bank Holocaust Memorial located at the site where 20,000 Jews from the Budapest ghetto were murdered in 1944.

Shoes on the Danube Holocaust Memorial (Photo via Wikipedia)

The pastor stated that the “Palestinian killers are indeed similar to the Nazis and the Hungarian Nazi Arrow Cross during the WWII”.

“We observe with dismay that the Western cities are once again loud with hatred of Jews, and crowds have appeared on the streets and squares who celebrate the murderers, cheer them on, and shout death to Israel,” Pastor Németh stated. “Moreover, they do this against all of us who support Israel, who defend the historical rights of that state and its right to the Holy Land and Jerusalem.”

The pastor then compared Hamas to the devil.

“When I watched the different video footage, I was sickened by the concentrated evil displayed in the satanic atrocities,” Pastor Németh said. “They kill with delight and they are celebrating their shameful deeds on social media. Can one be called a human being who indiscriminately kills the innocent civilian population, children, young and the elderly?”

“Satan once again resides on Earth and has assumed many human bodies.”

He also posed a rhetorical question: “Can someone be called a human being who kills innocent civilians, children, young people, and old people indiscriminately. “

Pastor Németh insisted that the murderers be punished”

“We must stand by that, even when the world media starts to talk about Israeli aggression again,” he said. He concluded his speech by saying that he would welcome it if it were finally possible to secure the rightful claim of the Jews to use the Temple Mount.

Ahead of the rally, Pastor Németh, the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Faith Church, issued a powerful statement condemning Hamas, comparing the Palestinians terrorist organization to the Nazis.

“The genocidal terrorist offensive of Hamas raises the question: can Israel tolerate a political movement and organization in its neighborhood and on its land whose goal (the indiscriminate killing of as many Jews as possible) is the same as that of the Nazis?”

Pastor Sander reaffirmed the Jewish connection to its holiest site; the Temple Mount.

“One of Hamas’ explanations for the massacre is that many Jews visit the Temple Mount, which they say only Muslims have the right to do. As with many of the false arguments of the terrorists, we must reject this as well.”

“Jews have the right to ascend the Temple Mount, as Christians too have the right to go there and pray, both for historical reasons and based on the right to freedom of religion guaranteed in international treaties.”

“This hill, along with Jerusalem and the land of Israel, originally belonged to the Jews, who were forcibly expelled from there nearly two thousand years ago. But the Jews have never renounced the Temple Mount, and they will not do so in the future. It is time for world leaders to take note of this historical fact.”

He emphasized that supporting the Jewish state was a Christian imperative.

“Christians revere the place because of Jesus Christ and insist on being able to visit it, because during his stay in Jerusalem, Jesus taught here and performed many miracles upon the hill. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that the outpouring of the Holy Spirit and the subsequent birth of the Church took place on the Temple Mount as well during Pentecost.”

“Jews and Christians together must therefore firmly demand from world leaders and the UN to ensure religious freedom for the followers of both monotheistic faiths.”

“However, we are aware that human intention is often not enough for this end, hence we shall together ask God that there will be such a change in the status of the Temple Mount in the near future that would grant this justified demand for Jews and Christians alike!”

In a show of solidarity, the memorial was lit up with the Israeli flag.

“The main building of Faith Church Hungary in Budapest lights also up in solidarity with Israel”