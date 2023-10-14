Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Starting soon: Emergency Saturday Night Prayer for the Hostages

Moreover, I gave them My Shabbatot to serve as a sign between Me and them, that they might know that it is I Hashem who sanctify them.

Ezekiel

20:

12

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 14, 2023

2 min read

Jewish and Christian leaders will be joining in a special prayer session for the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. The session can be accessed at this link.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz: head of Israel365

Israel 365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz speaks at the International Christian Chamber of Commerce Conference in Jerusalem. (Credit: Eliana Rudee/Breaking Israel News)

Donna Jollay: the Director of Christian Relations for Israel365


Rabbi Pesach Wolicki: Executive Director of Ohr Torah Stone’s Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding and Cooperation


Pastor Mario Bramnick:  President of the Latino Coalition for Israel


Michele Bachman: former congressman and Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University,

Michele Bachmann (Credit: Christopher Halloran/Shutterstock.com)


Pastor Terri Copeland Pearsons: Senior Pastor at Eagle Mountain Ministries

Pastor Terri Copeland


Rev. Peter Fast: National Director of Bridges for Peace Canada

Rabbi Weisz will be performing the Havdalah ritual with his family in Bet Shemesh, Israel. Havdalah is the ceremony that marks the end of Shabbat and ushers in the new week. The ritual involves lighting a special candle with several wicks, blessing a cup of wine, and smelling sweet spices. Shabbat ends on Saturday night after the appearance of three stars in the sky.

Share this article

Related articles

 All Christians Urged to Attend Church Tomorrow to Pray for Israel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Hamas posts video of hostage toddlers being coddled by armed terrorists

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Facebook removes posts useful in identifying hostages

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .