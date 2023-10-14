 All Christians Urged to Attend Church Tomorrow to Pray for Israel

Pastor Paula White Cain is calling on churches across America to prominently display these posters of hostages taken by Hamas in last week’s horrific attack on Israel. She is delivering a strong message to her millions of followers on social media and to the most influential Christian faith leaders to see these images and focus on them in church on Sunday.

“This Sunday I am calling on all God fearing, Bible believing churches across our country to call a special day of solidarity and prayer with the Jewish people,” said White.

“As a community of faith we are asking God to protect and release the hostages held captive by Hamas and to eradicate the unprovoked evil that has come upon God’s people and their land.”

She also requested that people flood social media with these images and demand that Hamas unconditionally release all of the hostages.

“Each face is someone who is in imminent danger of being murdered, raped, or beheaded, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the head of Israel365 said. “This must be the focus of every person of faith on Sunday, the first day of creation. We have seen images of God’s children being killed in his Holy Land. It is now the moment for Jews and Christians to join together in one strong voice, ‘Not on my watch’”

Rabbi Weisz noted that at the Feast of Tabernacles in Jerusalem earlier this month, Pastor White was listed as the fifth most significant Israel ally by The Israel Allies Foundation.

On the contrary, if you keep silent in this crisis, relief and deliverance will come to the Yehudim from another quarter, while you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows, perhaps you have attained to royal position for just such a crisis.” Esther 4:14

There are already dozens of synagogues and churches who have signed up at this website to pray for Israel, the victims of Hamas, and the hostages who desperately need salvation.

Poster of Israel’s casualties displayed at Beth Shalom

“I am mobilizing the army of Christian warriors for Israel to say ‘not on our watch’! If you don’t go to church tomorrow for Israel, your not a Christian” Pastor White said. “If your pastor tomorrow doesn’t demand the release of Israeli hostages, find another church.”

“Israel is grateful to Pastor Paula for dedicating “Unleashed” to the rescue of the hostages,” said Weisz. “I have seen her lighting of Shabbat candles all over social media, shared by Jewish women and her mobilizing Christian friends of Israel means so much to us, especially now.”

Weisz also emphasized that as chair of the evangelical advisory board in President Donald Trump’s administration, Pastor White was instrumental in the former president’s decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights.

“Most importantly, she advised the president to pull the United States of America out of the horrendous Iran deal signed by President Obama in 2015,” Rabbi Weisz said. “It was this disastrous deal that led to the rejuvenation of the Iranian economy, allowing them to fund the attack last week.”

As head of the National Faith Council, Pastor White committed to bring millions of Christians to church etc.

“Pastor White’s support of the Jewish People and Israel was fully expressed last week when she called on Christian women around the world to light Shabbat candles on Friday evening as a sign of unity with Israel,” Rabbi Weisz added. “Indeed, millions of Christian women answered her call. This was a sincere and authentic gesture to the Jewish people, without any strings attached.”

Rabbi Weisz has an opportunity to connect more deeply with Pastor White when she came to Israel this past summer and ascended to the Temple Mount.

“She became a beloved sister of leading Orthodox women and is one of the most righteous Gentiles that God has ever given us in time of need,” Rabbi Weisz said, quoting the Book of Esther to emphasize Pastor White’s role in the current crisis.

On Shabbat morning of October 7, during the holiday of Sukkot, Hamas launched a massive and coordinated attack against Israel, firing over 4000 rockets at our cities, creating a distraction for thousands of Hamas terrorists to breach the border in dozens of locations. At the same time, terrorists flying ultralights entered Israel while others in boats and scuba gear attempted to enter Israel from the sea. Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel with one mission: murdering as many Israeli civilians as possible.

They moved wildly through neighborhoods adjacent to Gaza strip in vans and motorcycles and for hours executed, murdered, raped and burned alive more than 1,300 Israeli women, elderly, children and babies. A further 3,300 were wounded.

Hamas kidnapped around 150 people while abusing and raping them. Social-media videos showed civilians, including the elderly and children, as well as soldiers being captured by Hamas terrorists. Israel says it has so far identified 97 people held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Social-media videos showed civilians, including the elderly and children, as well as soldiers being captured by Hamas terrorists.

Their cruelty knew no bounds and they even took babies as hostages, releasing videos of small Israeli children being kept in cages. .

These hostages are being used as bargaining chips by Hamas and also as human shields to hinder Israel’s military efforts. On Friday, Hamas announced that 13 hostages had been killed in Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza.The hostages were from over a dozen countries including Europe, and the USA.

There are currently 17 known Americans unaccounted for in Israel at this time. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby confirmed reports that 27 Americans were murdered in the attack on Israel.

© Candid Memories By Ken Frazier

© Candid Memories By Ken Frazier

© Candid Memories By Ken Frazier

© Candid Memories By Ken Frazier

© Candid Memories By Ken Frazier

© Candid Memories By Ken Frazier

© Candid Memories By Ken Frazier

© Candid Memories By Ken Frazier