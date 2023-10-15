Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Filipina care-giver stayed by elderly patient until the end

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 15, 2023

2 min read

Angelyn Peralta Aguirre, a 33-year-old caregiver from the Philippines, was by the side of her 70-year-old patient, Nira last Saturday when Hamas terrorists attacked Kibbutz Kfar Gaza. Aguirre had been Nira’s caregiver for six years. In the face of such horror, Aguirre did not abandon her patient. She took her to a shelter where they both hid.

“Wadiya la ra. Natatakot ak (They are already here. I am afraid),” the 33-year-old caregiver said in one voice message sent to the family chat group. More messages followed but three hours later, she went silent.

“At that moment we were praying for her safety. We did not expect that she would be killed,” her sister Wilma told reporters in an interview from their house on Thursday.

The shelter did not have a lock and the two were killed when the Hamas terrorists fired through the steel door.

Jerusalem’s deputy mayor, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum tweeted her praise of the actions:

Esty Buzgan, deputy chief of mission at the Israel Embassy in Manila, said: “Our heart goes to Angelyn and her family, please receive my sympathy and condolence for her loss. It’s like losing one of us; it hurts the same.”

Israeli officials are hailing Aguirre as a hero for showing courage when she refused to abandon her 70-year-old patient at a time when she had a choice to leave and save her own life.

In a post on X, Jerusalem’s deputy mayor, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum praised .

“Despite having a chance to flee the Hamas terror attacks, Angelyn showed unbelievable humanity and loyalty by remaining by Nira’s side during the violence, resulting in both of them being brutally murdered by Hamas. Unimaginable honour in the face of evil,” she said.

Esty Buzgan, deputy chief of mission at the Israel Embassy in Manila, said: “Our heart goes to Angelyn and her family, please receive my sympathy and condolence for her loss. It’s like losing one of us; it hurts the same.”

Aguirre was one of two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) confirmed to have been killed in the attack by Hamas terrorists. The other victim was Paul Vincent Castelvi, a 42-year-old caregiver from Pampanga, who had reportedly been abducted by the militants before his body was found.

Share this article

Related articles

Texas Stands with Israel

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Emotional Appeal  to Christian Women: Join Jewish Women and Light Shabbat Candles

Rivkah Lambert Adler

Rivkah Lambert Adler

Pastor Paula White comes out with strong message of support for Israel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Secular progressives are targeting God-fearing families with an anti-God agenda. Stand with Christians and Jews in defense of Biblical values!

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .