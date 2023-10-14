Hamas posts video of hostage toddlers being coddled by armed terrorists

A video posted to a Hamas telegram channel, was captioned, “Hamas fighters, showing compassion for children in the midst of the Kibbutz ‘Holet’ [SIC] battles on day one of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”\

Thirteen Israelis were murdered by Hamas terrorists in the attack last Saturday on Kibbutz Holit, located one mile from the Gaza border.

As the identities of the children in the video have not yet been confirmed, it remains unclear if their parents were among those killed when they were taken.@SamHalpern1 reports:https://t.co/KMjp9U7khc — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 13, 2023

In the first video, a Hamas terrorist is seen bandaged the foot of a young boy. They are surrounded by at least three heavily armed terrorists. In the following video clips, terrorists armed with automatic weapons are seen with toddlers and babies. The terrorists are masked and wearing body armor, carrying weapons while they pat the children’s backs and offer them treats. In one video, a masked and armed terrorist is rocking a baby in a carriage. In another clip, an offscreen terrorist offers a cup of water to a young boy. In English, a man tells the child, “say ‘bismillah’ (in the name of Allah).” The child repeats “bismillah.”

Media influencer and Israel advocate Hananya Naftali retweeted the video with the caption, “Hamas publishes footage of its fighters keeping Israeli children as human shields in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Hamas released a video that was published on Al Jazeera that appears to show a woman and two children being released and walking back to Israel. The events in the video are believed to have occurred on Saturday and only later streamed online.

The woman, Avital Aladgem, spoke to the media after her release. The two children, 4-year-old Negev and 6-month-old Ashel, are not her children. Their mother, 33-year-old Adi Vital-Kaplon, was murdered by Hamas in Holit.

It is believed that Hamas released the video in order to counter the accusations that the organization is a brutal terrorist group.

On Saturday, Israeli first responders provided documents to NBC reporters that were labeled as top secret that were recovered from Hamas terrorists killed in southern Israel. The documents contained detailed plans to target children and young people from Sa’ad, a religious kibbutz in the Negev desert. Maps contained in the documents showed the locations of kindergartens and schools, plans for how many to kill and take hostage, as well as detailed escape plans.

The documents also contained orders for two elite Hamas units to surround and infiltrate Jewish settlements and target places where civilians, especially locations where children are likely to be.

A coalition of some 250 organizations that are uniting to save the hostages. If you would like to help the effort, donations can be made via the Arise For Israel website.