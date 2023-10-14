Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Prayer for the hostages

And the ransomed of Hashem shall return, And come with shouting to Tzion, Crowned with joy everlasting. They shall attain joy and gladness, While sorrow and sighing flee.

Isaiah

35:

10

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 14, 2023

< 1 min read

The public is requested to pray for the more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas into Gaza last Shabbat. The following is a version of the Mi Shebeirach prayer used to request a blessing from God normally read in synagogue during the public reading of the Torah. The Mi Shebeirach also came to serve as a template for prayers for specific blessings. This version, composed by Koren Publishers, can be used as written or as a guide for personalized prayers.

Below is a list of the Hebrew names of the hostages known to be held by Hamas. Included is the blessing over Shabbat candles which are lit on Friday evening:

A coalition of some 250 organizations that are uniting to save the hostages. If you would like to help the effort, donations can be made via the Arise For Israel website

Share this article

Related articles

Red Cross refuses to help Israeli hostages

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .