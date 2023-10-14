Prayer for the hostages

The public is requested to pray for the more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas into Gaza last Shabbat. The following is a version of the Mi Shebeirach prayer used to request a blessing from God normally read in synagogue during the public reading of the Torah. The Mi Shebeirach also came to serve as a template for prayers for specific blessings. This version, composed by Koren Publishers, can be used as written or as a guide for personalized prayers.

Below is a list of the Hebrew names of the hostages known to be held by Hamas. Included is the blessing over Shabbat candles which are lit on Friday evening:

A coalition of some 250 organizations that are uniting to save the hostages. If you would like to help the effort, donations can be made via the Arise For Israel website.