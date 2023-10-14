Red Cross refuses to help Israeli hostages

As the head of Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center,Nitsana Darshan Leitner has been at the forefront of fighting terrorism and safeguarding Jewish rights worldwide by taking legal action to protect and defend the State of Israel and its citizens.

In response to Hamas taking hostages, Darshan Leitner made a video about the organization’s lack of action regarding the Israeli hostages.

“Where is the Red Cross?” Darshan Leitner asked in the video. “Since the Israeli hostages were seized by the Hamas terrorists on Saturday morning, no one knows of their conditions or whereabouts. We have no information of who was murdered and who remains alive. Authorities are not even sure of the numbers of captive involved.”

“The Red Cross is tasked with tracking those being held captive in times of war and ensuring they are being treated humanly and provided appropriate medical care. The Red Cross is obligated to make every effort to visit the captives and directly ensure their safe treatment and rights. They have a responsibility to report to the families, but the Red Cross is refusing to carry out its duties on behalf of the Israeli Hamas hostages.”

She related a disturbing encounter she had with the International Red Cross. When Darshan Leitner approached the organization about the hostages, she was informed that they “were not active in Gaza.”

To Darshan Leitner’s dismay, just one hour after her appeal, Fabrizio Carboni, the regional director for the Near and Middle East for the International Committee of the Red Cross, tweeted, “ During the darkest hours of our presence in #Gaza we never envisaged a scenario where 2 million civilians could possibly live through heavy bombing, deprived of water, food, electricity & medicines. All measures to avoid such a situation should be taken immediately.”

“So the Red Cross is actually there,” Darshan Leitner said. “They are in Gaza. They’re just turning a blind eye to the plight and conditions of the Israeli hostages. We all know they are already intervening on behalf of the captured Hamas terrorists being held by Israel, and we urge the Israeli authorities not to allow this bias agency any access unless they intervene on behalf of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas. But the Red Cross has to raise its voice.”

Darshan Leitner made an appeal to the public.

“We urge the Israeli authorities not to allow the biased agency any access unless they intervene on behalf of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.”

“The Red Cross has to raise its voice.” Leitner appealed.

She called on the public to contact the Red Cross in Switzerland:

PHONE: +41 22 734 60 01

EMAIL: ICRC.GVA@ICRC.ORG

People are also urged to contact their local Red Cross in an appeal to aid the Israeli hostages.

“Demand to know what they are doing to ensure the safety and well-being of the Israeli captives,” Darshan Leitner said. “Remember, there are young Israeli children, babies, and women being held.”

She requested that this video be forwarded and shown to as many people as possible so they can join the efforts to free the Israeli hostages.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki denounced the ICRC’s actions:

“It is urgent that people know it’s been a week and the international Red Cross has been absent in the crisis of the Israeli hostages which includes many Americans, “Rabbi Wolicki said. “The question is, does the International Red Cross support Hamas?”

“Any elected official who condemned Hamas needs to issue a second statement calling on the international Red Cross to do their job and call for immediate knowledge of the hostages and for their immediate release.”

“If anyone pushes back, saying that the Red Cross has publicly demanded the release of the hostages and claims that they are trying to gain access but have not been allowed by Hamas, the answer is this:

“All the years Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier, was held captive by Hamas for over 5 years, the Red Cross didn’t lift a finger to help him. At the same time, they insist on having access to the security prisoners in Israel. If their mandate is being interfered with by Hamas, why don’t they bring it before the UN? The United Nations still has not condemned the Hamas attack on Israel. Empty statements and slogans claiming they are trying don’t mean anything.

A coalition of some 250 organizations that are uniting to save the hostages. If you would like to help the effort, donations can be made via the Arise For Israel website.