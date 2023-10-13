More air-raid sirens sound in northern Israel

More sirens sounded in towns on Israel’s border with Lebanon on Thursday night, including in the city of Kiryat Shmona, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.

“Following up on the activation of alerts in the north of the country, these are false alarms,” the army said.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said it did not receive any reports about casualties following the incident.

On Thursday afternoon, air-raid sirens blared in towns in Israel’s Upper Galilee region. The alarms were set off by an IDF interceptor missile that was launched after an “identification in Israel’s skies,” the military said.

According to Army Radio, at least one enemy rocket struck inside Israel. However, the IDF said it was still investigating whether any rockets were actually fired at the Jewish state.

A report by the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen television channel claimed on Thursday night that three rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel.

The attack came minutes after a Patriot missile interception battery was activated near the Upper Galilee city of Safed following what was definitely a false alarm, the IDF said.

“A short time ago, an interceptor missile was fired in the northern region due to a detection in the country’s skies. An examination shows it was not a hostile aircraft and it is a false interception,” the army said in a statement.

No sirens sounded in the area ahead of the launch of this interceptor missile.