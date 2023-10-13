Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Pray for the Hostages Taken by Hamas, Share Their Posters, and Demand Their Safe Return

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

October 13, 2023

3 min read

The American Center for Law & Justice, a politically conservative, Christian-based legal organization

You’ve seen the horrific images of Hamas terrorists murdering and abducting innocent victims in Israel. Right now, many Israelis, Americans, and others from numerous countries are being held hostage in the clutches of these bloodthirsty extremists. We’ve already witnessed the unfathomable evil Hamas is capable of, slaughtering babies and the elderly, gunning down entire families, and brutally attacking young people at a peace festival. Hamas has already threatened to begin executing hostages on live television, and we know they are willing to use civilian hostages as human shields. It’s evil.

Hundreds of civilians were kidnapped: women, children, and the elderly – ranging from just 3 months old to 85 years old, including entire families. The horror that Hamas is inflicting on these hostages is unthinkable. The tragedy is beyond belief.

We must share their stories and pray for them.

We’ve sent critical letters to the U.N. Secretary-General, congressional leaders, the European Union, the Council of Europe, INTERPOL, and the Commission on Inquiry at the U.N. demanding action for the release of these hostages. But we also need you.

Below and here are posters that have been prepared of the hostages that we’ve been asked to help share. Please share on social media to help spread their faces globally in the hopes of bringing them home safely. We must all act quickly. These innocent victims are running out of time.

Please share their faces, and pray they are all returned safely.

Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim
Picture of Hamas Kidnap Victim

First published by the ACLJ. Republished with permission.

Share this article

Related articles

Anticipating Escalation, One of Israel’s Largest Hospitals Opens Underground Center

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Northern Israel shelters amid suspected Hezbollah infiltration

JNS

JNS

Hamas calls for global ‘mobilization’ on Oct. 13

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .