Texas Stands with Israel

Thousands of Jews and Christians will join together to rally in support of Israel after the Hamas terrorist group brutally slaughtered over 1,300 Jews in southern Israel, including 40 babies, elderly Holocaust survivors and entire families. More Jews were murdered on October 7th, the day of the attack, than on any day since the Holocaust.

Hamas committed unspeakable war crimes against the Jewish people. We must not remain silent! Jews and Christians must unite to speak out against this evil. Join us this Sunday for special guest speakers, prayers for Israel and uplifting Israel music.

The rally will take place on Sunday, October 15th at 1:00pm, 300 Rivercrest Boulevard, Allen, Texas 75002. Doors open at 12:30pm. The rally will take place across the street from Allen High School under a giant covered tent. Parking is available at Allen High School. Sign up for the event at: https://events.humanitix.com/texasisraelrally.

Sponsors of the event include Israel365 Dallas, Kenneth Copeland Ministries, Dallas Area Torah Association, New Beginnings Church, Torch Dallas, Congregation Ohr Torah, Larry Huch Ministries, Olami Dallas, Texans for a Safe Israel, Stand With Us, Sephardic Torah Center, Dallas Jewish Conservatives among many others.

Security will be provided by the Allen Police Department and Texas Protective Security.

In the weeks ahead, there will be massive international pressure directed at Israel to agree to a premature cease-fire in its war against Hamas. Texas and the United States must stand with Israel’s moral right and obligation to completely destroy Hamas.