Israel and The Illusion Of Peace

In the years since Gaza went into the hands of Hamas, I’ve watched multiple attempts made to achieve peace for Israel. Nations, including my own United States, have tried to gain peace for Israel, and even precious land has been traded in the interest of peace. But peace has been elusive, vanishing like morning dew.

Part of the problem of finding peace for Israel is our “western mind set” that dictates if reasonable people sit down and talk, common ground can be found for peace. But that doesn’t work for Hamas, because the Islamic mind set held by Hamas- and the Palestinians- doesn’t recognize Israel’s right to exist, so how can they sit down together to talk about peace? Article Two of their charter, based on the Muslim Brotherhood, states, “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before.”

There is no partner for peace with Hamas or the leadership in Gaza. Thoughts of peace between Israel and Hamas are an illusion which are not based in reality. We are now seeing the radicalization of those living in Gaza under Hamas, not unlike like what we saw with ISIS. Hamas is killing innocent women and children and committing crimes against humanity to strike fear in their enemies. An unfortunate but strong example of this is the kibbutz in Southern Israel where forty babies were found killed in their beds, with some of them having been tragically decapitated. The elderly were taken to be used as human shields.

Israeli soldiers remove bodies of civilians in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

What is the answer for finding peace in Gaza? That’s a trick question, because the undeniable truth is that there will not be peace with this regime. Like with Nazi Germany, it took a regime change to bring peace. The terrorists must be removed, and a new government established that recognizes the right for Israel to exist.

I am reminded of the dilemma in Queen Esther’s day when the evil Haman plotted to destroy the Jewish people, and passed laws in an attempt ensure that would happen. However, after prayers and fasting, God intervened and gave Esther and Mordecai permission to write a new law that allowed the Jewish people to defend themselves and conquer their enemies; they knew that the only solution was to remove the threat. This was only done when Haman and his sons were hung and eliminated.

Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn’s painting of King Ahasuerus, Queen Esther, and Haman, based on the Biblical story of Esther accusing Haman of plotting against the Jews

I believe this current threat to Israel has the same spirit of Haman behind it. Plans were made to destroy Israel, but they didn’t count on God’s intervention. It is time to go before the king with prayer and fasting and ask for deliverance from the spirit of Haman.

On top of fasting and prayer though, there is a need to educate those outside of Israel as to the true intent of the radicalized governing forces in Gaza. It is time to call for Christians and Jews to rise up and support Israel against the evil plots of Haman. The intent of Hamas has not changed. They still want the destruction of Israel. In Isaiah 62:1-2, we find a declaration that we should now embrace: For the sake of Tzion I will not be silent, For the sake of Jerusalem I will not be still, Till her victory emerge resplendent And her triumph like a flaming torch. Nations shall see your victory” Later in this chapter, God calls forth watchmen to take their place on the walls of Jerusalem, watchmen who will not hold their peace day or night until God makes Jerusalem a praise in the earth. (Isaiah 62:6-7). We need to be those watch men, not knowing peace until Jerusalem and all of Israel does.

It is time to approach the King, as Queen Esther did long ago, and ask for His intervention on behalf of Israel.