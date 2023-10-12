God’s shadow army of intercessors

The acronym HAMAS is a word in Hebrew that actually means “violence.” It’s a hellbent death cult like ISIS that hates both Jews and Christians and enslaves many Palestinian souls.

Presently Israel is seemingly alone at the forefront, desperately trying to hold back the tsunami of evil. But Israel’s God of Heavenly Armies is on the scene, and there is also a shadow army of biblical intercessors who are like Aaron and Hur holding up the arms of Moses!

As I was writing this blog, an intercessory friend called me, and we prayed together, “Thank you, Lord, that you were not taken unawares; You are not shocked; You use all things to bring about the ultimate good, because you are Sovereign of the universe. Use us intercessors in this dangerous hour as Esthers and Ruths to stand with your holy purposes.”

Columnist Melanie Phillips observed that the Hamas barbarism is the worst since the Holocaust. In fact, Israeli President Isaac Herzog posted on X, “Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed on one day.” “We have always known who Hamas is,” said Prime Minister Netanyahu, “Now the entire world knows.”

There is a code of honor that all combatants are supposed to abide by. When a battle is raging, women and children are supposed to be left out of it. But Hamas had no interest in following such rules.

Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies, wrote to me that a terrible anomaly has happened: “A pogrom, a dreaded part of our past, has reinvented itself and descended on us once again, this time in our own homeland.” Shaw believes, as do many biblical eschatologists, that the worst is yet ahead [before God supernaturally intervenes].

“As Israel is about to be faced with both Hezbollah and Iranian terror, eager to join the execution,” Shaw wrote, “we are truly living in biblical predicted times. And so, I appeal to Christian supporters of Israel to publicly stand with us in our decisive hour.”

Let us perceive the times biblically. Asaph accurately described this axis of evil in Psalm 83:

1A song, a psalm of Asaf.

2O Hashem, do not be silent; do not hold aloof; do not be quiet, O Hashem!

3For Your enemies rage, Your foes assert themselves.

4They plot craftily against Your people, take counsel against Your treasured ones.

5They say, “Let us wipe them out as a nation; Yisrael‘s name will be mentioned no more.”

6Unanimous in their counsel they have made an alliance against You—

7the clans of Edom and the Ishmaelites, Moab and the Hagrites,

8Gebal, Ammon, and Amalek, Philistia with the inhabitants of Tyre;

9Assyria too joins forces with them; they give support to the sons of Lot. Selah.

10Deal with them as You did with Midian, with Sisera, with Jabin, at the brook Kishon—

11who were destroyed at En-dor, who became dung for the field.

12Treat their great men like Oreb and Zeeb, all their princes like Zebah and Zalmunna,

13who said, “Let us take the meadows of Hashem as our possession.”

14O my God, make them like thistledown, like stubble driven by the wind.

15As a fire burns a forest, as flames scorch the hills,

16pursue them with Your tempest, terrify them with Your storm.

17Cover their faces with shame so that they seek Your name, Hashem.

18May they be frustrated and terrified, disgraced and doomed forever.

Apparently these Psalm 83 nations must be defeated before the Ezekiel 38 War transpires, because the Ezekiel War does not mention them in the conflict. Iran is pushing for this present war in order to stop Israel’s normalization with the Saudis, but in the future Ezekiel 38 War, verse 13 of that chapter foretells that the territory of present-day Saudi Arabia (Sheba and Dedan) only protests the invasion of Israel, indicating that relations between Israel and the Saudis will at that time be settled.

According to eschatologist and Texas Bible scholar Pastor Andy Woods, “At bare minimum, all of us should take away from this [war] how ridiculous the notion of the two-state solution is. The Gaza Strip, where the rocket attacks have been launched from in the current crisis, was given to the Palestinians in 2005. They had one and only one election in which they elected Hamas.”

Indeed, before Israel’s disengagement from Gaza, I and another prayer leader took an armored bus full of intercessors and musicians to Gush Katif to believe God that the withdrawal would not transpire. But tragically it did, and we saw the horror of Jews evicting Jews from their homes on Tisha B’Av, and afterwards we also witnessed the utter distain for the treasures that Israel left behind—greenhouses, homes, buildings—all completely destroyed by the antisemitic spirit of hate. Even Jewish graves had to be removed beforehand.

Since that fateful time, this area has been used as a platform to attack the Jewish people via rockets and incendiary devices, and now to launch a killing spree, the beheading of children and the raping and kidnapping of Israeli women and children.

So how is the two-state solution working out? The insanity of Hamas has hopefully brought clarity to the situation.

Satan, because he suffered brain damage in the Garden of Eden (Genesis 3: 15), always overplays his hand. Thus God’s plans and purposes will prevail. HalleluYah!

Jerusalem Channel presenter Christine Darg can be contacted at www.JerusalemChannel.tv