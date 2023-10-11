Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

“Human Rights” Groups Rally to Downplay Palestinian Atrocities

The fear of Hashem is the beginning of knowledge; Fools despise wisdom and discipline.

Proverbs

1:

7

(the israel bible)

Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

October 11, 2023

< 1 min read

In the wake of recent unprecedented atrocities committed by Palestinian militants in Israel, several prominent human rights organizations have come together to seemingly “downplay” or “contextualize” these events. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Btselem, and Breaking the Silence, known for their frequent criticism of Israel’s actions, have provided statements that appear to draw an equivalency between Palestinian militant actions and Israel’s subsequent defensive measures.

Amnesty International’s statement asked for de-escalation while appearing to equate Israel’s defensive actions with the previous Palestinian violence. Former Human Rights Watch chief, Ken Roth, cautioned against labeling the militants as “terrorists,” drawing attention away from the documented atrocities they committed, including house-to-house invasions, shootings, abductions, and rapes.

Breaking the Silence, an Israeli group with a history of critiquing the IDF, shifted the focus to what they termed the “justice” of the situation. Their stance seemed to suggest that the actions by the Palestinians were a result of having no other choices.

Video evidence circulating online depicts harrowing scenes, such as a young Israeli child being assaulted by Palestinian children. However, activists were quick to shift the focus, warning of potential casualties from any retaliatory actions by Israel, rather than condemning the recorded incidents. Their claims emphasized on potential civilian casualties if Israel were to strike back, ignoring the fact that responsibility lies with those using civilians as human shields.

Mentions of a bombed mosque by Israel also emerged, but the context – that the mosque was used by Hamas for weapons storage – was often left out.

Many Western media outlets seem to have echoed the narratives pushed by these NGOs, potentially diverting attention from the severity and scale of the atrocities committed by Palestinian militants. The developments raise questions about impartiality and the role of these organizations in shaping public perception.

Study the Bible
