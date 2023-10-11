US Cities See Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations, Rising Tensions Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, US cities are witnessing a surge of demonstrations, particularly in New York where pro-Palestinian activists celebrated the recent Hamas attack on Israel. Meanwhile, supporters of Israel organized rallies to mourn and protest the assault.

On Sunday, Times Square saw hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans like “Resistance is justified” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”. On the opposite side of the street, dozens of pro-Israel demonstrators sang Israel’s anthem, “Hatikvah”, and chanted “Shame” and “Murderers”.

Tensions between the two groups remained palpable, with mock crying gestures, chants, and gestures being exchanged. Several confrontations were quickly diffused by the police, who were present in large numbers.

The division was evident in comments from demonstrators. Israeli demonstrator Tanya Farhi-Altman expressed her anguish at the massacre in Israel and criticized the pro-Palestinian activists. On the other hand, Israel supporter Hannah Simpson voiced her grief and concerns about the situation’s escalation.

Near the UN Headquarters, another gathering saw Israelis and US Jews assemble to express solidarity and mourn the tragic events in Israel. The crowd sang “Hatikvah” and chanted slogans like “Never again”. Many carried photos of victims of the recent attack.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were criticized for their celebration of the attacks, with chants referencing the death toll and provocative gestures being prevalent. There were instances of open support for Hamas’s actions, comparing them to resistance against oppression.

Several Jewish groups and the state leadership criticized the pro-Palestinian demonstration. Governor Kathy Hochul labeled the rally as “abhorrent and morally repugnant”, while Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine termed it “outrageous”.

Moreover, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) faced backlash for their support of the rally, with many questioning their stance. Members of Congress affiliated with DSA did not comment on the situation on Sunday.

In other parts of the US, pro-Palestinian rallies took place, with demonstrations in Atlanta and Chicago voicing support for Hamas and the Palestinian cause.

Jewish groups, in response, have planned solidarity events and initiatives to aid Israel and Israelis in the US.

*AP contributed to this report.*