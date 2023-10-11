Israel365 Emergency Prayer Call Webinar featuring Yair Levi, David Friedman, & Rabbi Tuly Weisz

On Saturday Morning, October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,200innocent men, women and children in their homes and synagogues and took over 100 hostages. More Jews were murdered on Saturday than on any day since the Holocaust.

Israel’s defense forces and emergency services are fighting to regain control of southern Israel. The full extent of the losses are still unknown.

Israel desperately needs our prayers!

Pray for the peace of Israel with Ambassador David Friedman, Rabbi Tuly Weisz and other Pro-Israel Leaders



Wednesday, October 11, 2023



12:00 pm Central time

1:00 pm Eastern time

8:00 pm Jerusalem time



SIGN UP HERE TO JOIN THE VIRTUAL PRAYER



Yair Levi will lead us in prayer and song.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz will update us on the latest news from Israel.



Guest Speakers:

Julie Sironi (Kenneth Copeland Ministries)



Ambassador David Friedman (USA Ambassador)



Pastor David Swaggerty (Gesher Center)



Rabbi Shlomo Katz



To watch yesterday’s prayer for Israel, click HERE



Israel desperately needs our help.



Donate NOW



to support traumatized families who need shelter and support.