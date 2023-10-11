Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel365 Emergency Prayer Call Webinar featuring Yair Levi, David Friedman, & Rabbi Tuly Weisz

When you call Me, and come and pray to Me, I will give heed to you.

Jeremiah

29:

12

(the israel bible)

October 11, 2023

On Saturday Morning, October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,200innocent men, women and children in their homes and synagogues and took over 100 hostages. More Jews were murdered on Saturday than on any day since the Holocaust.

Israel’s defense forces and emergency services are fighting to regain control of southern Israel. The full extent of the losses are still unknown.

Israel desperately needs our prayers!

Pray for the peace of Israel with Ambassador David Friedman, Rabbi Tuly Weisz and other Pro-Israel Leaders

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

12:00 pm Central time
1:00 pm Eastern time
8:00 pm Jerusalem time

SIGN UP HERE TO JOIN THE VIRTUAL PRAYER

Yair Levi will lead us in prayer and song.
Rabbi Tuly Weisz will update us on the latest news from Israel.

Guest Speakers:
Julie Sironi (Kenneth Copeland Ministries)

Ambassador David Friedman (USA Ambassador)

Pastor David Swaggerty (Gesher Center)

Rabbi Shlomo Katz


To watch yesterday’s prayer for Israel, click HERE

Israel desperately needs our help.

Donate NOW

to support traumatized families who need shelter and support.

Secular progressives are targeting God-fearing families with an anti-God agenda. Stand with Christians and Jews in defense of Biblical values!

