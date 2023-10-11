Hamas terrorists murdered 40 babies in kibbutz attack

Hamas terrorists murdered approximately 40 babies as part of their Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Israel Defense Forces soldiers who retook the community told i24News on Tuesday.

“Talking to some of the soldiers here, they say what they witnessed as they’ve been walking through these communities is bodies of babies with their heads cut off and families gunned down in their beds,” said the report, which was shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

On Saturday morning, Hamas terrorists infiltrated several Israeli communities, killing at least 900 people and taking at least 100 hostages back to Gaza. At least 2,700 people were wounded in shootouts and rocket attacks, and the death toll continues to climb.

According to IDF estimates cited by i24News, Kibbutz Kfar Aza was taken over by approximately 70 armed terrorists.