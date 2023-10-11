Red Cross says it has no access to captured Israeli prisoners

According to Fabrizio Carboni, regional director for the Near and Middle East of the Red Cross, his group has not yet received clearance to treat those captured by the Hamas terror organization that invaded Israel en masse on Oct. 7 and took men, women and children back to the Gaza Strip.

Fabrizio Carboni, regional director for the Near and Middle East of the Red Cross. Source: LinkedIn.

“We ask for the civilians who have been captured to have an opportunity to communicate with their family, to tell them that they are safe and well,” he said. “We also ask that some people who have nothing to do in prison or shouldn’t be captured to be released.”

He called on “all parties to exercise restraint and to protect humanitarian workers and infrastructure.”

In reference to Israel cutting off certain supplies to Gaza as a result of the invasion, Red Cross president Mirjana Spoljaric said: “Critical infrastructure that people depend on to live, including electricity and water networks, must not be targeted. Irrespective of any military siege, the authorities must ensure that civilians have access to basic necessities, including safe water, food and medical care.”

Spoljaric described herself as “extremely concerned” for the families of those kidnapped, be it Israelis or Palestinians.

“People detained must be treated humanely and with dignity,” she said. “Hostage-taking is prohibited under international humanitarian law, and hostages should be immediately released unharmed.”