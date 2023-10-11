IAC organizes pro-Israel solidarity rallies around America

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) is helping coordinate rallies, vigils and other communal events in support of Israel following the multi-pronged attacks by the Hamas terror group on Oct. 7 that has led to the deaths of more than 900, with thousands wounded and more than 100 others taken prisoner to the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, a rally took place in Las Vegas, followed by events on Monday in Boston; San Francisco and Beverly Hills, Calif.; Seattle; Portland, Ore.; Orlando, Fla.; Houston and Austin, Texas; and in the state of New Jersey.

The events in Boston, Las Vegas and Beverly Hills each drew more than 1,000 attendees.

For Tuesday, IAC announced events at such locations as Atlanta; Philadelphia; San Diego; and Orange County, Calif.

Rallies are still being planned for New York City; Chicago; Colorado; South Florida; and Rochester, N.Y.

“We stand arm in arm and shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Israel in total solidarity and unwavering support,” said IAC CEO Elan Carr. “Like any sovereign country that has suffered such a brutal and inhuman attack, Israel has the inalienable right to defend itself fully, completely and decisively, and to eliminate the threats facing its citizens.”