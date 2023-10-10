Duty and Solidarity: An Exodus from NYC to the Frontlines

The palpable tension at JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 is a testimony to the resolve of Israelis and the unity of the Jewish diaspora. At a time when Israel is facing an unprecedented conflict with Hamas, the outpouring of support from the community across the globe is both heartwarming and telling of the shared sense of responsibility.

The terminal became an unplanned gathering spot for IDF reservists called to duty from across the United States. What usually is a bustling hub of excited tourists and weary business travelers, was transformed into a rally point of dedicated soldiers and a community that supports them.

While the looming challenge of war is evident in the eyes of many, the underlying unity among the Jewish diaspora and Israelis is hard to miss. El Al’s check-in desks at JFK were not just about boarding passes; they were a testament to duty, sacrifice, and commitment. Men and women, from New York to Kansas, responding to the emergency summons, embodying the ethos of ‘a nation always ready’.

But alongside the somber preparations for war, there were poignant moments of humanity. Hordes of volunteers and concerned community members turned up at the terminal to assist those departing. This wasn’t just about sending soldiers back to defend their homeland; it was about sending them off with love, care, and the knowledge that they are not alone. The piles of food, the reassuring words, the shared prayers, and the simple act of being present together made a profound statement.

The rising costs of flights and the pausing of several major airlines’ services to Israel have added financial burdens to the already strained reservists. However, the community’s response, through WhatsApp groups and other community platforms, helping soldiers secure and finance their return is a beacon of hope and solidarity.

At the same time, while many rush to join their units, others show their support by making sacrifices of a different kind. The man who gave up his seat for a soldier, embodying the spirit of putting the greater good above personal convenience, is a touching example of how each individual can contribute in their own way.

It’s not just about those boarding the flights; it’s about the larger community rallying around them. Initiatives like “Great Kosher Restaurant Foodies” exemplify the adage, ‘food is love’. By providing kosher meals, they are not just satiating hunger but are nourishing souls with familiarity and comfort.

The stories emanating from JFK’s Terminal 4 are a testament to the indomitable spirit of a community that stands together in adversity. In the face of grave challenges, the collective strength and unity of the Jewish community shine brightly, sending a clear message: Israel is not alone.

It’s heartening to witness how a community can come together, transforming an airport terminal into a place of support, unity, and profound connection.