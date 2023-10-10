United Hatzalah Calls for Public Assistance amid Crisis in Gaza Periphery

United Hatzalah (UH), a prominent free emergency rescue organization in Israel, has been actively involved in rescue and medical operations amidst the ongoing crisis in the Gaza periphery. With 1,500 of its 7,000 members presently stationed in the affected area, the organization has provided treatment to over 1,000 individuals, both civilians and soldiers.

Due to the intensity of the operations and the increasing demand for medical supplies, UH is moving substantial medical equipment to support its personnel in the south. However, the organization has reached out to the public for assistance in gathering additional crucial supplies. These include oxygen cylinders, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) bags, bandages, gauze pads, portable chargers, hygiene products, water bottles, non-perishable food items, disposable utensils, and more. Doron Daniel at 050-348-1221 is the point of contact for those willing to help.

UH’s medical professionals, comprising doctors, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians, are tirelessly offering medical support to the thousands injured in the southern and central parts of Israel. They’re collaborating closely with the Israel Defense Forces’ medical units on the ground. Over the weekend, in collaboration with Lahak Aviation, United Hatzalah’s medevac unit helicopters bravely evacuated nine critically injured individuals to central Israel hospitals, all while under fire.

The medical teams of UH have been pivotal in transporting around 300 people to hospitals using a fleet of ambulances and rescue vehicles. The organization has further reinforced the Gaza periphery with bulletproof vests, helmets, essential medical supplies, and additional medical staff from the northern and central regions of Israel.

UH’s president, Eli Beer, expressed his support for the hundreds of volunteers risking their lives on the front lines. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to intensify its medical personnel and resources in the south as the situation demands. Beer also urged the public to heed the directives of the Home Front Command, especially during the Red Alert warning sirens, reiterating that these guidelines are life-saving.