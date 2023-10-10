U.S. Sends Military Aid to Israel Amid Conflict with Hamas, White House Confirms

In response to the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas, the U.S. has initiated deliveries of essential military equipment and munitions to Israel, according to an announcement by the White House on Monday.

The move followed the tragic events in which hundreds of Israelis lost their lives due to Hamas actions. John Kirby, representing the National Security Council, stated that the initial set of aid is en route to Israel.

President Joe Biden is slated to address the nation regarding the situation on Tuesday. Over the weekend, the violence led to the unfortunate deaths of at least 11 American citizens.

Anticipating more assistance requests from Israel, Kirby commented, “As they continue using their stockpile in the conflict, we stand ready to support them promptly and effectively.”

President Biden emphasized the deep-rooted relationship between the U.S. and Israel, noting the distress many American families feel, given the historical persecutions faced by the Jewish community. He also underscored that measures have been intensified across U.S. cities to safeguard Jewish centers and watch out for potential domestic threats linked to the situation in Israel.

Drawing parallels to 9/11, Biden highlighted America’s empathy, stating that the nation knows the agony of terrorist assaults and stands firmly against such actions.

In addition, the Defense Department revealed its vigilance towards Hezbollah and Iranian-backed factions. Efforts are being made to deter these groups from further antagonizing the situation in Israel.

A connection between Hamas and Iran, regarding the weekend’s violent acts, remains undetermined. But the Pentagon acknowledges Iran’s historical support for Hamas.

The rapid dispatch of weapons to Israel in light of the conflict has prompted concerns and calls for increased funding from Congress to sufficiently support both Israel and Ukraine.

The White House has suggested that its existing funds can support Israel for now, but the challenge lies in meeting the simultaneous weapon needs of both Israel and Ukraine.

On Capitol Hill, bipartisan support for Israel is evident, but challenges remain, given the absence of key officials and potential complications around assistance for Ukraine.

In the backdrop of the Hamas attacks, President Biden’s nominee for the ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, is anticipated to receive an expedited confirmation.

To demonstrate U.S. solidarity, the White House was illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag on Monday night. The conflict has witnessed the loss of numerous lives on both sides.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has dispatched the Ford carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean, preparing to aid Israel. Concerns about Hezbollah potentially complicating the situation have been cited as a primary reason for this move.

To conclude, leaders of the U.S., UK, Germany, France, and Italy came together on Monday to release a collective statement backing Israel and condemning Hamas. The leaders recognized the aspirations of Palestinians but clarified that Hamas’s actions offer no path towards peace.

