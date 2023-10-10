We are at War: Will You Enlist in God’s Army?

The nightmare is here. Over 700 Jews, slaughtered in one day. Over 100 hostages. Israel is at war.

The time for argument has ended. There is no room any longer for armchair debates about the rights of Palestinians or judicial reform. Our enemy has declared, loudly and clearly, that they are evil animals hell bent on slaughtering every last Jewish man, woman and child. More Jews were murdered on Shabbat, October 7 than on any day since the Holocaust. Let that sink in.

What does this mean for Jews and Christians in America?

In recent years, most Jews and Christians visit Israel with an agenda that can be described as spiritual tourism. We visit Israel to be inspired and to pray at the Western Wall and other holy sites. We tour the country and then enjoy a beautiful dinner at our hotels.

There is nothing technically wrong with all of this. It helps the Israeli economy, and all of us need inspiration.

But there is also something deeply broken about all of this, something incredibly selfish. Israel does not exist to serve as our spiritual playground. Why do tourists rarely think about what they can do to help the people of Israel? Why don’t they visit the families of terror victims? Why haven’t we seen any missions to Israel over the last 20 years?

Israel was not established with the blood of thousands of our people to be the ideal spiritual vacation destination. It is our homeland – and it is a land that we must fight for, every day of our lives.

This is true, certainly, of the seven million Jews who call the holy land their home, many of whom have made the ultimate sacrifice for Israel. But it is also true of every friend of Israel. “Blessed be every one that bless thee, and cursed be every one that curses thee” (Numbers 24:9).

Every believer has an obligation to fight for Israel, to stand up and act. Every one of us, in our own way, must ask ourselves: what am I doing for the people of Israel?

Israel is suffering in a way many of us have never experienced in our lifetimes. Israel desperately needs us to stand up and rally. Israel must destroy Hamas, completely. But it is only a matter of time – likely a few days – before the US and EU begin pressuring Israel to declare a ceasefire, which would be a disaster. Will Jews and Christians around the world stand up and scream? Will we march in the streets of Washington, DC, and declare Israel’s right to finish the job?

American Jews and Christians are at a crossroads. Will we reject the passivity and defeatism that has plagued America’s religious community for decades? Will we stand up – not for one day or one week, but for the months and years to come – and fight for Israel and America? Or will we remain passive, sigh over the bloodshed, and move on with our lives?

Enough with excuses. Enough with saying “what can we do besides pray?” Organize prayer events. Attend rallies. Go online and raise hell about the Jews who have been taken hostage. Take the initiative.

It’s time to enlist in God’s army.

Elie Mischel is the Director of Education at Israel365