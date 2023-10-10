IDF Confirms: Bodies of over 1,500 terrorists found inside Israel

The IDF confirmed that the bodies of over 1,500 Palestinian terrorists were found inside Israel, indicating that the infiltration on Shabbat involved a massive number of Hamas. More than 900 Israelis were murdered in the attack. At least 4,300 rockets were fired at Israel in the initial attack, killing at least one dozen Israelis.

The ZAKA rescue group said 100 bodies had been recovered from Kibbutz Be’eri alone. Another 260 people were slain at an outdoor music festival, the organization said. At least 123 IDF soldiers have been killed since the Saturday attack.

There are reports that over 130 Israelis were taken hostage and removed into Gaza including women, children and the elderly. Over 2,700 have been injured since Saturday and over 500 people remain hospitalized, many with life-threatening injuries.

The IDF reported that they believe there are more terrorists still hiding out in Israel, perhaps being supported by Arabs in Israel. Overnight, the IDF killed at least one Palestinian terrorist near Kibbutz Sa’ad. Troops also exchanged fire with terrorists in Kissufim and Monday night saw police kill another terror suspect near Mishmar Hanegev, some 24 kilometers (15 miles) inside Israel.

The IDF did not secure the border until Tuesday morning. Some 300,000 reservists were called up for active duty.

Gaza authorities report that 687 people have been killed in the Israeli retaliation but it is unknown how many were terrorists.

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht advised any Palestinians able to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt to do so.

“Rafah crossing is still open. Anyone who can get out I would advise them to get out,” Hecht said.