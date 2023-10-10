Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel365 Emergency Prayer Call Webinar featuring Pastor Paula White & Rabbi Tuly Weisz

When you call Me, and come and pray to Me, I will give heed to you.

Jeremiah

29:

12

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 10, 2023

2 min read

On Saturday Morning, October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered over 700 innocent men, women and children in their homes and synagogues and took over 100 hostages. More Jews were murdered on Saturday than on any day since the Holocaust.

Israel’s defense forces and emergency services are fighting to regain control of southern Israel. The full extent of the losses are still unknown.

Israel desperately needs our prayers!

Pray for the peace of Israel with Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz and Pastor Paula White.

Tuesday, October 10

12:00 pm Central time / 1:00 pm Eastern time / 8:00 pm Jerusalem time

Guests are: 

Pastor Paula White

Rabbanit Henkin (Nishmat)

Rababait Shani Taragin

Abby Weisz (Israel365)

Israel desperately needs our help. 

Donate NOW 

to support traumatized families who need shelter and support. 

Pray for the Peace of Israel

Sign up Here to Join the Virtual Prayer

