Rabbi Yehudah Glick: “We will fulfill our mission for this world to become a light for the nations”

Rabbi Yehudah Glick, a former Member of Knesset and founder of the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation, related to the horrific massacre of Jews on the holy day of Simchat Torah. While stating that there is no peace with the leadership in Gaza, he offered one solution: A House of Prayer for All Nations.

“We have been forced to fight a very bitter war that we haven been trying to avoid for so many decades, Rabbi Glick said. “It took a while but now we clearly understand – we are fighting against devils, cruel animals not human beings. No excuses of occupation or human rights stands behind them.”

“The Gaza Strip was evacuated down to the last soldier and civilian, and the nations of the world lined up to pour financial support for the Palestinians to turn it into a blooming garden a Singapore of the Middle East.”

“But their leadership chose terrorism, and like from the very beginning of Zionism, they preferred to fight against us and blame us rather than to build themselves a brighter future.”

“There is no peace and no compromise with monsters who rule the Gaza Strip. They are condemned according to the law just like Hitler, because their actions prove that if they could, they would also build gas chambers for all of us.”

“We are determined to lead a war, without mercy, until the Hamas cruelty is defeated.”

“We will fulfill our mission for this world to become a light for the nations until we turn Zion to House of Prayer for all Nations and raise the banner of Hashem in the world.”