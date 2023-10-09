IDF hits hundreds of Hamas assets as Israeli death toll passes 800

Israel Defense Forces soldiers were still fighting with Palestinian terrorists at seven locations in southern Israel, the IDF said on Monday morning.Exchanges of fire were taking place at Kibbutz Be’eri, Kibbutz Holit, Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Kibbutz Nir Oz, Kibbutz Nirim, Kibbutz Alumim and the Gavim Junction near Sderot, according to IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

In addition, Hebrew media reported on Monday that Israeli forces killed several Hamas terrorists at a swimming pool in Sderot. The IDF also reported that a terrorist was killed trying to infiltrate the Zikim army base near Ashkelon. There were no casualties among Israeli forces. Some of the terrorists crossed into the Jewish state during Hamas’s surprise attack on Saturday morning, while others penetrated the border fence in the 48 hours that followed.