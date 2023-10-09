Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF hits hundreds of Hamas assets as Israeli death toll passes 800

He said, “It means, ‘Hand upon the throne of Hashem!' Hashem will be at war with Amalek throughout the ages.”

Exodus

17:

15

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

October 9, 2023

< 1 min read

Israel Defense Forces soldiers were still fighting with Palestinian terrorists at seven locations in southern Israel, the IDF said on Monday morning.Exchanges of fire were taking place at Kibbutz Be’eri, Kibbutz Holit, Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Kibbutz Nir Oz, Kibbutz Nirim, Kibbutz Alumim and the Gavim Junction near Sderot, according to IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

In addition, Hebrew media reported on Monday that Israeli forces killed several Hamas terrorists at a swimming pool in Sderot. The IDF also reported that a terrorist was killed trying to infiltrate the Zikim army base near Ashkelon. There were no casualties among Israeli forces. Some of the terrorists crossed into the Jewish state during Hamas’s surprise attack on Saturday morning, while others penetrated the border fence in the 48 hours that followed.

